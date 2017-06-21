News By Tag
July 4th Celebration Calls for Five-Day Super Sale at Ontario Mills, June 30-July 4
Find the best Fourth of July sales with hot summer deals and steals
Bargain hunters and savvy shoppers can stock up on in-season summer staples and gear up for back-to-school shopping. This must-attend five-day blow-out sale brings even bigger savings on top of the shopping center's everyday discounts of up to 70 percent from the impressive retail lineup of brand-name retailers, including Old Navy, Polo Ralph Lauren, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Tommy Hilfiger and Lacoste.
While taking advantage of the super savings, the whole family can beat the summer heat with Ontario Mills' indoor family entertainment venues like Dave & Buster's and AMC Theatres.
While taking advantage of these deals and steals, power shoppers will need to break and refuel throughout the super sale weekend and can visit Ontario Mills variety of food and dining options like Johnny Rockets, Rainforest Cafe, Blaze Pizza, Market Broiler and our spacious food court.
For more information call (909) 484-8300, visit www.OntarioMills.com or follow Ontario Mills' Fourth of July Super Sale Weekend on Facebook and Twitter.
About Ontario Mills
Ontario Mills, California's largest outlet and value retail shopping destination, offers the ultimate shopping experience with more than 200 outlet and value retail stores including, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Coach Factory Store, UNIQLO, Ulta Beauty, Tommy Bahama Outlet, Nordstrom Rack, H&M, Forever 21, J.Crew Factory, Tommy Hilfiger Company Store, RH Outlet, Michael Kors, Tory Burch Outlet and Nike Factory Store. Shoppers can enjoy dining and entertainment venues such as Market Broiler, Rainforest Cafe, Dave & Buster's, Blaze Pizza, Johnny Rockets, GameWorks, Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theatre and AMC 30 Theatres.
Ontario Mills is located at the intersection of Interstates 10 & 15 in Ontario, CA, 38 miles east of Los Angeles and within driving distance west of Palm Springs and north of San Diego. The center is open regularly from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mon-Sat, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information on Ontario Mills, please call (909) 484-8300, visit www.OntarioMills.com or follow Ontario Mills on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and a S&P100 company (Simon Property Group). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
About The Mills, A Simon Company
The Mills®, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills are well-located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami)
Simon Property Group, Inc. is a S&P 100 company and a global leader in the retail real estate industry. Simon currently owns or has an interest in more than 325 retail real estate properties in North America, Asia and Europe comprising approximately 243 million square feet. Simon is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., and employs approximately 5,500 people in the United States. For more information, visit the Simon Property Group website at http://www.simon.com.
