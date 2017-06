Lennar's Rose Ridge Opens New Next Gen® Model Saturday, July 1

Lennar's Rose Ridge debuts a new Next Gen® model this Saturday, July 1.

Media Contact

Valerie Sheets

9492830202

valerie.sheets@ lennar.com Valerie Sheets9492830202

End

-- Lennar's Rose Ridge is a special master planned community that offers three dynamic series of new homes for sale, providing a wide variety of floorplans. This gated masterplan will open a new model this weekend on Saturday, July 1."We're so excited to grand open this new model, which is a brand new Next Gen® design," said Ashley Max, Marketing Manager for Lennar Las Vegas. "Our innovative Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® has become the ultimate way for extended or multigenerational families to live together and we're thrilled to open a new model for families to explore."Rose Ridge offers three distinct collections of homes: the Dahlia, Lavender and Magnolia series. The new model, known as the Verbena plan, is one of Lennar's most affordable Next Gen homes and is part of the Lavender series. There are five other plans currently modeled at Rose Ridge as well, ranging from 1,699 to 2,887 square feet.Sprawling 2,960 square feet of living space, this home offers four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms in a two-story design. The Next Gen® suite comes with its own separate entrance, living area, bedroom, bathroom, laundry area and kitchenette. The main home includes an open living space, upstairs loft, covered back patio and upstairs deck, charming front porch and a two-bay garage. The open layout throughout the home is a perfect set-up for those who love to entertain.Lennar offers their signature Everything's Included® package at all their new homes. At Rose Ridge, homeowners enjoy a high level of standard features that add value without any increase in price. Items such as GE® appliances, granite slab kitchen countertops, beautiful raised-panel cabinetry, the latest in smart home technology and more all come at no additional cost.The Rose Ridge community offers great amenities for its residents just steps away from their front door. These include a community park, picnic area, playground and swimming pool with a cabana that includes an outdoor TV and grilling area. Set in Henderson near St. Rose Hospital and surrounded by great shopping, restaurants—walking distance from Starbucks—great schools and other entertainment options, this location is ideal for families.Visit the Rose Ridge Welcome Home Center, located at 930 Sycamore Falls Street in Henderson, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays. For more information, visit www.lennar.com/ lasvegas With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.