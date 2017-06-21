News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Davyn Ridge Grand Opens this Saturday, July 1
"We're excited to open up this brand-new community which is set in such a fun area of North Las Vegas," said Ashley Max, Marketing Manager for Lennar Las Vegas. "This location is close to great shopping, restaurants, schools and other fun activities making it a perfect place for all to enjoy."
Davyn Ridge offers six unique floorplans to choose from that range in size from approximately 1,693 to 3,061 square feet and include a Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. These home designs boast fabulous details such as downstairs bedrooms, secondary living spaces, large homesites with pool-sized backyards and RV parking available per residence.
Lennar's signature Everything's Included® package adds value to every new home at Davyn Ridge through a high level of standard features included at no additional cost. Among these are some of the latest items in smart home technology, including wireless access points for future WiFi set-up that enhances internet service throughout the home and a home automation so homeowners can control their home with their smartphones.
Davyn Ridge will offer community amenities that include a beautiful, walkable street scene, a gated, private park, playground and covered picnic area. This community's location also puts residents right around the corner from Craig Ranch Regional Park, a short drive to Nellis Air Force Base and a handful of schools and entertainment options.
Be sure to attend the official Grand Opening this weekend at the Davyn Ridge Welcome Home Center, located at 4084 Topaz Hills Drive. For more information, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse