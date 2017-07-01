News By Tag
4th of July weekend Salsa Party Atlanta Saturday July 1st
4th of July Independence Day Celebration in Atlanta Georgia. Salsa Atlanta hosting a Latin night, Salsa Dance party at Nemoes tavern. Dancing to Salsa, Bachata, Merengue & more. Salsa lesson early, before the party starts.
4th of July Edition of Tropical Elegance Saturdays
Saturday July 1, 2017
Join us this 4th of July weekend for a fun night of Latin
dancing the night away with some cool folks from
the Metro Atlanta area.
DJ Mighty Mike visiting from New York will be teaming
up with DJ Joey Gonzalez playing your favorite
Tropical Salsa, Bachata Merengue & more!
If you new to Latin dancing be sure to check out the
Salsa & Bachata lesson before the party starts,
and Let us know if you are celebrating a special occasion.
Where:
Nemoes Tavern
6025 Peachtree Pkwy
Norcross Ga 30092
770.855.4396 text/call
Time:
9:30pm Salsa & Bachata lesson
DJ Joey G & DJ Mighty Mike teaming up
with you favorite Salsa, Bachata & Merengue hits!
till 3am
Costs:
$10/person
If you have any questions..
please give us a call or text..
Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 text/call
Contact
Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
