4th of July weekend Salsa Party Atlanta Saturday July 1st

-- Salsa ATL & D4F Presents..4th of July Edition of Tropical Elegance SaturdaysSaturday July 1, 2017Check out our Facebook Event:https://www.facebook.com/events/1946469852252715/Join us this 4th of July weekend for a fun night of Latindancing the night away with some cool folks fromthe Metro Atlanta area.DJ Mighty Mike visiting from New York will be teamingup with DJ Joey Gonzalez playing your favoriteTropical Salsa, Bachata Merengue & more!If you new to Latin dancing be sure to check out theSalsa & Bachata lesson before the party starts,and Let us know if you are celebrating a special occasion.Where:Nemoes Tavern6025 Peachtree PkwyNorcross Ga 30092770.855.4396 text/callTime:9:30pm Salsa & Bachata lessonDJ Joey G & DJ Mighty Mike teaming upwith you favorite Salsa, Bachata & Merengue hits!till 3amCosts:$10/personLike us on our facebook fan page:http://www.Facebook.com/SalsaATLIf you have any questions..please give us a call or text..Sean-Christopher770.855.4396 text/call