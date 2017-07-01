 
News By Tag
* 4th of july Atlnata
* Latin Night Atlanta
* Salsa Party Atlanta
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


4th of July weekend Salsa Party Atlanta Saturday July 1st

4th of July Independence Day Celebration in Atlanta Georgia. Salsa Atlanta hosting a Latin night, Salsa Dance party at Nemoes tavern. Dancing to Salsa, Bachata, Merengue & more. Salsa lesson early, before the party starts.
 
 
july 1st
july 1st
ATLANTA - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Salsa ATL & D4F Presents..
4th of July Edition of Tropical Elegance Saturdays
Saturday July 1, 2017

Check out our Facebook Event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1946469852252715/

Join us this 4th of July weekend for a fun night of Latin
dancing the night away with some cool folks from
the Metro Atlanta area.
DJ Mighty Mike visiting from New York will be teaming
up with DJ Joey Gonzalez playing your favorite
Tropical Salsa, Bachata Merengue & more!
If you new to Latin dancing be sure to check out the
Salsa & Bachata lesson before the party starts,
and Let us know if you are celebrating a special occasion.

Where:
Nemoes Tavern
6025 Peachtree Pkwy
Norcross Ga 30092
770.855.4396 text/call

Time:
9:30pm Salsa & Bachata lesson
DJ Joey G & DJ Mighty Mike teaming up
with you favorite Salsa, Bachata & Merengue hits!
till 3am

Costs:
$10/person


Like us on our facebook fan page:
http://www.Facebook.com/Dancing4FunATL
http://www.Facebook.com/SalsaATL


If you have any questions..

please give us a call or text..

Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 text/call

Contact
Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
End
Source:Salsa Atlanta
Email:***@dancing4fun.com Email Verified
Tags:4th of july Atlnata, Latin Night Atlanta, Salsa Party Atlanta
Industry:Event
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dancing For Fun LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share