

New Product Photography Service Launched for Industrial, Defense, Technical, Test & Measurement Businesses Raymarine MFD Screen for maritime BOSTON - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- New England-based product photographer Mark Mendoza today announced the launch of Mark Mendoza Photography (http://www.markmendozaphoto.com) serving the makers and marketers of industrial, defense, security, technical, and test and measurement products.



As the long-time in-house photographer for FLIR Systems, Mendoza was responsible for developing an expansive portfolio of product and lifestyle photography for three prominent world-wide brands: FLIR, Extech Instruments, and Raymarine. Mendoza's work sustained the look and feel of a range of online, print and catalog assets for these brands.



With wide-ranging experience at FLIR, Mark's work includes studio product photography as well as field photography around the United States, capturing pros using products on the job. Mark Mendoza Photography brings advertising- quality product photography to industrial, defense, security, technical and test & measurement businesses around the country and around the world. Mendoza's portfolio includes a wide array of images across industries including:



Digital multimeters, clamp meters, anemometers, dataloggers, thermal imagers (infrared cameras), fish finders, gas detection equipment, weapon sights, and security cameras for an array of industries such as HVAC/R, electrical, DIY, home inspection, moisture remediation, energy efficiency, boating and marine, plant maintenance, petrochemical gas imaging, security, military/defense, and more.



"Mark is very talented and a pleasure to work with," said John Kean, a client at the Infrared Training Center in Nashua, NH. "He has supported our business line with professional photography … Mark is always prompt, efficient, and exceeds our expectations with his creative and compelling ideas."



To learn more about Mark and to see his portfolio of work, visit:



To find out how Mark Mendoza can help with your product photography needs, email:



