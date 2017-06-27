Country(s)
New Product Photography Service Launched for Industrial, Defense, Technical, Test & Measurement Business
As the long-time in-house photographer for FLIR Systems, Mendoza was responsible for developing an expansive portfolio of product and lifestyle photography for three prominent world-wide brands: FLIR, Extech Instruments, and Raymarine. Mendoza's work sustained the look and feel of a range of online, print and catalog assets for these brands.
With wide-ranging experience at FLIR, Mark's work includes studio product photography as well as field photography around the United States, capturing pros using products on the job. Mark Mendoza Photography brings advertising-
Digital multimeters, clamp meters, anemometers, dataloggers, thermal imagers (infrared cameras), fish finders, gas detection equipment, weapon sights, and security cameras for an array of industries such as HVAC/R, electrical, DIY, home inspection, moisture remediation, energy efficiency, boating and marine, plant maintenance, petrochemical gas imaging, security, military/defense, and more.
"Mark is very talented and a pleasure to work with," said John Kean, a client at the Infrared Training Center in Nashua, NH. "He has supported our business line with professional photography…
To learn more about Mark and to see his portfolio of work, visit: at http://www.markmendozaphoto.com/
To find out how Mark Mendoza can help with your product photography needs, email: mark@markmendozaphoto.com today.
Mark Mendoza
***@markmendozaphoto.com
