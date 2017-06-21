Commercial Real Estate Update for June 2017

TOK Commercial

--• Construction completed on TSheets new 65,100 SF building in Eagle where vacancy is 6.3%.• Overall vacancy is at 9.5%, the lowest it has been in over 10 years.• Vacancy in Downtown decreased to 8.0%, largely due to Cradlepoint expanding into 60,000 SF at the Boise Plaza Building.• A new 16,000 SF St. Alphonsus medical office building was completed in the Idaho Center submarket where vacancy is 14.9%.• Vacancy in Caldwell fell to just below 4.0% partly due to Quality Machine occupying a new 30,000 SF building.• 22,800 SF was leased to Premier Product Management. Net absorption in the Airport submarket is nearly 117,000 SF year to date.• Independence Indoor Shooting Range opened in South Meridian where vacancy is now 13.2%.• Vacancy in Southwest Boise fell to 3.0%, the lowest seen in the submarket in 10 years.• Vitamin Shoppe and Aspen Dental opened in a new 11,500 SF retail center near the Karcher Interchange in Nampa.• Vacancy in the Central submarket hit 9.4%, the highest point since Fall 2014.• The West Boise submarket has the highest net absorption at over 39,000 SF.• Vacancy in Downtown is at its highest point of the year, 7.9%.