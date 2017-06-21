 
News By Tag
* Commercial Space for Lease
* Office Space For Lease
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boise
  Idaho
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Commercial Real Estate Update for June 2017

 
 
TOK Commercial
TOK Commercial
BOISE, Idaho - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Office Update

Total vacancy decreased from 9.6% to 9.5% in May. Multitenant vacancy decreased from 14.8% to 14.0%.
• Construction completed on TSheets new 65,100 SF building in Eagle where vacancy is 6.3%.
• Overall vacancy is at 9.5%, the lowest it has been in over 10 years.
• Vacancy in Downtown decreased to 8.0%, largely due to Cradlepoint expanding into 60,000 SF at the Boise Plaza Building.
• A new 16,000 SF St. Alphonsus medical office building was completed in the Idaho Center submarket where vacancy is 14.9%.

Industrial Update

Overall vacancy remained flat at 3.5% in May. Multitenant vacancy increased from 7.9% to 8.0%.
• Vacancy in Caldwell fell to just below 4.0% partly due to Quality Machine occupying a new 30,000 SF building.
• 22,800 SF was leased to Premier Product Management. Net absorption in the Airport submarket is nearly 117,000 SF year to date.
• Independence Indoor Shooting Range opened in South Meridian where vacancy is now 13.2%.
• Vacancy in Southwest Boise fell to 3.0%, the lowest seen in the submarket in 10 years.

Retail Update

Total vacancy remained flat at 9.5% in May. Unanchored vacancy decreased from 12.4% to 12.2%.
• Vitamin Shoppe and Aspen Dental opened in a new 11,500 SF retail center near the Karcher Interchange in Nampa.
• Vacancy in the Central submarket hit 9.4%, the highest point since Fall 2014.
• The West Boise submarket has the highest net absorption at over 39,000 SF.
• Vacancy in Downtown is at its highest point of the year, 7.9%.
End
Source:TOK Commercial
Email:***@tributemedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Commercial Space for Lease, Office Space For Lease
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Boise - Idaho - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tribute Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share