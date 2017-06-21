News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
National Special Investigations Unit Helping Combat Insurance Fraud
"We provide thorough, prompt investigation so that necessary actions can be taken to avoid further exposure and minimize loss," said the team at NSIU.
Statistics show that insurance fraud is the second most costly white-collar crime in America, following tax evasion, according to the NSIU team.
About National Special Investigations Unit
National Special Investigations Unit (NSIU) is committed to providing premier investigative services, including insurance fraud investigation, infidelity investigation, cohabitation, civil investigations, and criminal investigations.
NSIU specializes in investigative services such as surveillance catered to risk managers and insurance professionals. More information can be found at http://www.nsiu.com/
Contact
National Special Investigations Unit
800-960-6748
Website: http://www.nsiu.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse