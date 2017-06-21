 
National Special Investigations Unit Helping Combat Insurance Fraud

 
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- When it comes to handling an injury claim due to bodily injury, many insurance pros aren't sure how to report insurance fraud. The experts at NSIU are working one-on-one with U.S. residents to work through the ordeal that comes with insurance fraud.

"We provide thorough, prompt investigation so that necessary actions can be taken to avoid further exposure and minimize loss," said the team at NSIU.

Statistics show that insurance fraud is the second most costly white-collar crime in America, following tax evasion, according to the NSIU team.

About National Special Investigations Unit

National Special Investigations Unit (NSIU) is committed to providing premier investigative services, including insurance fraud investigation, infidelity investigation, cohabitation, civil investigations, and criminal investigations.

NSIU specializes in investigative services such as surveillance catered to risk managers and insurance professionals. More information can be found at http://www.nsiu.com/

Contact

National Special Investigations Unit

800-960-6748

Website: http://www.nsiu.com/
