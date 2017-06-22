News By Tag
American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation provides a grant to STARS
With a strategic focus on strengthening families and individuals, the foundation strives to inspire and ensure a brighter future for all (Scottsdale, Arizona, 2017) The 2016 establishment of the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation, Inc., ushered in a new era of philanthropy for American Family. "We've revitalized our corporate giving platform by shifting our emphasis from community giving to purpose-driven and strategic community investing," said Judd Schemmel, community investment director. "We have structured our grant cycles, narrowed our focuses, and redefined our giving priorities."
The American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation is an enhancement to the company's long-standing commitment to and support of the communities it serves. The Foundation strives to fill in the gaps that have the potential to stunt dream pursuit and achievement.
A key component to the Foundation's new multifaceted approach to grant making includes even deeper engagement with American Family Insurance agents and their offices.
"We may be headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, but we have passionate ambassadors throughout our operating territory who embody our values and commitment to the greater good – our agents." Schemmel said. "A distinguishing and common characteristic of our agents, past and present, is their steadfast commitment to their local communities. They serve on nonprofit boards, volunteer for local causes, and provide support whenever they can – they epitomize community stewardship and we are grateful for that positive representation."
To learn more visit:
https://www.dreamfearlessly.com/
http://www.starsaz.org/
