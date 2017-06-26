News By Tag
Royal Links Offers July 4 Specials, Party
Join us on the Fourth of July for a round of golf followed by a picnic.
June 26, 2017
Royal Links Offers July 4 Fireworks Picnic, Military Special
Royal Links is offering a summer gift package and a discounted round of golf for $69 with a cart included at Royal Links Golf Club for every golfer on July 4.
As a patriotic tribute, Fourth of July gifts include Royal Links Golf Club camouflage hat, Calloway pouch, a Royal Links bag tag, divot repair tool, ball marker and six Calloway balls and tees.
"We want to show our appreciation on our nation's birthday," said Jody Niemann, general manager at Royal Links.
The course also is opening up the facility for a family-style view of the fireworks on The Strip and elsewhere in the valley from the course's panoramic view. There will be hot dogs, hamburgers and other picnic-style items and beverages for sale in a family setting. Admission and parking are free, coolers are welcome and the gates open at 7 p.m.
Royal Links also features the Hero Card that sells for $99 and is honored for a year after purchase a limited time. Those who are veterans and active military personnel, members of area police and fire departments as well as paramedics, hospital employees and educators are eligible for discounts throughout the length of the card.
The card includes a $49 yearlong rate for rounds on the course, 20 percent off in the pro shop and 15 percent off at Stymie's Pub. Cardholders also receive 10 percent off for guests booked online and a free round on their birthday.
"Our military heroes deserve the opportunity to experience golf at Royal Links at our lowest rate," Niemann said. Niemann is a former LPGA pro and the first woman to operate a Las Vegas golf course facility. "I've always looked up to individuals who dedicate their profession to others. They are ideal role models."
Royal Links Golf Club has been locally recognized as the "Best Course in Las Vegas" in the Review Journal's "Best Of Vegas" poll, and was recognized as one of "America's Best Courses You Can Play" by GolfWeek.
See http://www.royallinksgolfclub.com for more info.
