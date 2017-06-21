News By Tag
CHD Expert Releases Year-Over-Year Restaurant Unit Report, Identifying Winners and Losers Since 2014
In terms of total operators, the US restaurant industry has grown by approximately 2% since 2014, however certain segments and menu types are pulling more weight than others.
This resulted in a 0.9% net unit operator growth in 2016, and this upward trend has continued into 2017, where operator growth from January to May 2017 is calculated at 1.2%.
While 2015 saw a slight decline in the total number of units, the market has shown strong growth since 2014, and in May 2017 the USA had more than 717,000 restaurants in operation.
The Limited Service Restaurant segment (LSR) has led the way with steady growth since 2014. However the Full Service Restaurant segment (FSR) has not faired as well since 2014, but a recent uptick shows this segment rebounding in 2017. CHD Expert considers a LSR an establishment where food is paid for before consumption, whereas a FSR has full table service and a server presents a bill after the meal.
Some of the winners since 2014 have been the American Menu Types, specifically:
Some losers are Buffet LSRs and Fine Dining FSRs market segments, which have both been consistently shrinking since 2014.
"As consumers continue to crave reasonably priced craft style cuisine, fun ambiances, and food that is fresher and better for you, these trends come as no surprise, but the devil is in the details," said Catherine Kearns, General Manager of CHD Expert the Americas. "Suppliers who sell product to restaurants, analysts, and restaurateurs themselves, need to understand the trends within the industry, and that is what is shown in this report."
