 
News By Tag
* New Replacement Windows
* South Bend Indiana Michiana
* Mishawaka Granger window Niles
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Location
* South Bend
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


New Michiana Window World Service Options In Replacement Windows For South Bend, Indiana, Granger IN

They also have vinyl replacement windows, siding, doors, gutters, leaf protection, custom built sunrooms and they are lead-safe certified while servicing St. Joseph County, Niles, Michigan, Mishawaka and surrounding areas.
 
 
www.michianawindowworld.com
www.michianawindowworld.com
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- When it comes to your home or business making it last is a must and finding the right products to install is always essential. Introducing Michiana Window World owned and operated by Dennis Papczynski and Randy Medow. They are located at 12748 Sandy Drive Unit 109 in Granger, Indiana 46530. They have a reputation and experience you can trust and count on. The Window World Company has won the Good Housekeeping award 9 times and have over 1,000,000 satisfied customers nationwide. Window World is America's largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company and have over 10,000,000 windows sold. Not only are they locally owned and operated...they are also licensed, insured, and lead-safe certified. With heavy metal exposure being a concern in the world....Window World has taken the steps to protect you so you don't have to worry.

Window World is an active member in the Michiana Community and takes pride that their products are made in the USA. They also support the veterans airlift command and show their support of the Country with their National Service Network. They sell leading edge...high performance products with a clearly itemized guaranteed low price. If you are looking for Energy Star....Window World so happens to be an Energy Star retail partner. Window World has the industry's strongest lifetime limited warranty while being AAMA and NFRC Certified. Window World Cares supports St. Jude children's research hospital and they are "Simply the Best for Less."

For more information visit:http://www.michianawindowworld.com/

Contact
Randy Medow
1-800-889-0838, (574) 277-3280 (574) 277-3296 Fax
michiana@windowworldinc.com
End
Source:Window World
Email:***@windowworldinc.com
Tags:New Replacement Windows, South Bend Indiana Michiana, Mishawaka Granger window Niles
Industry:Home
Location:South Bend - Indiana - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 27, 2017
Andrew Chismar Productions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share