New Michiana Window World Service Options In Replacement Windows For South Bend, Indiana, Granger IN
They also have vinyl replacement windows, siding, doors, gutters, leaf protection, custom built sunrooms and they are lead-safe certified while servicing St. Joseph County, Niles, Michigan, Mishawaka and surrounding areas.
Window World is an active member in the Michiana Community and takes pride that their products are made in the USA. They also support the veterans airlift command and show their support of the Country with their National Service Network. They sell leading edge...high performance products with a clearly itemized guaranteed low price. If you are looking for Energy Star....Window World so happens to be an Energy Star retail partner. Window World has the industry's strongest lifetime limited warranty while being AAMA and NFRC Certified. Window World Cares supports St. Jude children's research hospital and they are "Simply the Best for Less."
For more information visit:http://www.michianawindowworld.com/
Randy Medow
1-800-889-0838, (574) 277-3280 (574) 277-3296 Fax
michiana@windowworldinc.com
Page Updated Last on: Jun 27, 2017