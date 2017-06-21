News By Tag
Outsource Solutions Group acquires part of the Andromeda IT Division
A leading technology integrator, managed services provider, and computer and network hardware and software reseller in the Chicagoland area, OSG was looking to expand their portfolio of clients throughout the State of Illinois. Andromeda is a locally owned and operated information technology company located in Lockport, Illinois. Together, OSG and Andromeda have over 30+ years of combined experience in the industry and provide some of the most innovative and cost effective solutions in the local area. "By acquiring the privilege to serve these customers from Andromeda's IT Division, we further solidify OSG's position as one of the best technology consulting firms in the Chicagoland area. We plan to further expand across the Chicago and greater Illinois market as we see the right opportunities,"
OSG exists to provide high quality support to any business large or small. Their 30+ technical consultants have been successfully servicing clients in the Chicagoland area for over 20 years. OSG is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all the Andromeda customers and guarantee they will receive the same outstanding support from OSG that they have come to expect from Andromeda. Andromeda will continue doing business in Chicago but will focus on their other services (Telecom, Security Cameras, Access Control, Burglar Alarm and Web design)
Terms of the deal were not disclosed to the public. To learn more about Outsource Solutions Group please visit: www.OSGUSA.com
MORE ABOUT OUTSOURCE SOLUTIONS GROUP:
Outsource Solutions Group, Inc. is leading IT Solutions provider headquartered in Naperville, Illinois. For the past 20 years, they have serviced hundreds of small and medium sized businesses in the Chicagoland area and have a 97% customer retention rate. This outstanding retention rate is a direct result of OSG's expert service and the care they provide to their valued long-term clients. OSG specializes in working with their customer's leadership teams to develop a plan for IT, which aligns with the overall company goals and objectives.
OSG has earned a reputation as a financially stable, growing, and well-established consulting firm with best of breed service. OSG's award winning team of IT professionals is dedicated to helping businesses prosper by offering technology solutions and expert advice at a competitive rate. OSG has partnerships, certifications and extensive working experience with: Microsoft, VMware, Hewlett Packard, WatchGuard, HP and Cisco. Visit www.OSGusa.com for more info.
