2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA Coach Kevin McMull

 
 
Kevin McMullan
Kevin McMullan
 
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 11 to 13, 2018 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Kevin McMullan of University of Virginia as well as Michigan, Long Beach State, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches who will be presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.

This 3-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.

Kevin McMullan just finished 14th season at Virginia and 10th season as associate head coach. He is Virginia's recruiting coordinator and hitting coach and works defensively with the Cavaliers' infielders and catchers. McMullan is known as one of the top recruiters and developers of players in the country.

In a November 2012 poll of 70 Division I head coaches by Baseball America, McMullan was named the top assistant coach in college baseball. He was also the 2009 National Assistant Coach of the Year. McMullan has helped Virginia achieve 596 wins in his 13 seasons, an average of over 45 wins per season. Virginia is one of only five programs to reach each of the last 13 NCAA tournaments.

In the past decade, UVA owns both the most wins in the nation and the highest fielding percentage in the ACC since McMullan's arrival in 2004 (.974). Under his coaching, the Cavaliers also earned their first NCAA national championship. In his 22 years coaching college athletes, McMullan has had over 80 players sign with professional organizations. Thirty-eight of his Virginia position players have been selected in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, and nine of them have reached the big leagues.

Before working at Virginia, McMullan was a manager in the Atlanta Braves organization. There, he coordinated the catchers in spring training and extended spring training.  Before that, McMullan was the acting head coach at East Carolina, an assistant coach at St. John's (1996-99) and a coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (1994-96).  Aside from his successful coaching experiences, McMullan also thrived as an athlete himself. He was a member of both the New York Yankees organization (1990-92) and the Salt Lake City Trappers (1990 and 1992).

Learn firsthand baseball insights from legendary Kevin McMullan. Register at http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/events/2018-in...  for the 2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic. For more information, call (973) 921.0400 today!
