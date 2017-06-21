News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Constantine Stratos Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group
Broker-Associate Constantine Stratos Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Siesta Key, Florida, Office
Costa is committed to providing informed, professional service, which is reflected in his numerous certifications. A Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), he is an Accredited Commercial Professional (ACP), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS), Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) and Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS).
Prior to his career in real estate, he was a gift shop owner on Captiva Island. A longtime Florida resident, he enjoys boating, fishing, tennis and beach walks with his wife, Renee.
The Siesta Key office is located at 5140 Ocean Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34242. Costa can be reached at (941) 232-5251 or REMAX@SiestaKeyAgent.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse