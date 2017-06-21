News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Power Production Management invests in Gainesville's youth
PPM Donates $1,000 to Youth Combine and Teaches Students about Solar
Jason Gonos, PPM co-founder and director, said the expectation is for solar companies to plant trees, but that's not how they can influence the community the most. "The more I looked into it, I didn't think it was beneficial to the local community because a lot of the tree planting happens either overseas, in a different community, or a different state. We really wanted to see what could be the most impactful to the community and helping children that need after school care was what led us to the Youth Combine."
Youth Combine offers affordable youth fitness activities, exercises, and games to middle and elementary school children. "We try to keep it as cheap as we can and any sort of donations or sponsorships go such a long way in getting kids involved with our program," said Ravi Kumar, STEAM program director at Youth Combine. "A thousand dollars can sponsor up to 10 kids for a whole year."
Prior to the donation, PPM provided 58 months of Youth Combine access to youth in the Gainesville area. For every residential system sold, PPM donates $50, which covers a student for a month and a half. After recently being awarded the Alachua County Solar Co-op, PPM is expected to install solar on 50 to 100 homes, which could mean a lot of free access for children looking to attend the Youth Combine."
About Power Production Management
Founded in 2009, PPM is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, and licensed in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. In June 2017, PPM was unanimously selected as the Alachua County Solar Co-op installer. PPM is listed as one of the Top 20 Residential Solar Contractors in all of Florida.
For more information about PPM, and for a free quote, visit http://www.powerproductionmanagement.com or call (866) 828-3337.
Media Contact
Rebecca Hall
352-222-3053
***@sunppm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse