News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Liz McCarron of Norwell named a Certified Residential Specialist
This designation is achieved by just 3% of Realtors nationally.
The prestigious certification is the highest credential awarded to residential sales agents, managers and brokers. Attaining this certification is seen as recognition of the Realtor as an expert in residential sales
Achieving it is based on attaining specific CRS course credits, gross sales, transactions, education and production volume, among other elements. This includes earning between 16 and 48 CRS course credits, and, depending on the agent's number of transactions and gross sale volume, either completing a minimum of 25 transactions or grossing $8 million in sales volume over at least 10 transactions within two years.
McCarron grossed nearly $30 million with 44 transaction sides in 2016 alone, ranking number out of all Norwell agents and number 10 out of all William Raveis agents in the state of Massachusetts.
McCarron was also named to the list of Top 10 agents in Massachusetts in 2016.
She said, of the designation, "It is an honor to achieve this status. Our entire team here believes in doing everything we can do deliver the best value to our clients, and we work constantly to stay ahead of the latest development in our industry."
McCarron resides in Norwell where she is active in various community events and organizations. Formerly on the Board of Directors of the James Library, McCarron is Past President of the Norwell Women's Club and presently serves on the Board of the Emilson YMCA.
About The Liz McCarron Team/William Raveis Real Estate
The Liz McCarron Team brings over 25 years of residential and land real estate expertise to every client relationship, both selling and purchasing. The team prides itself on distinctive service and exceptional results. Over the years Liz McCarron has established a network of professionals to work with seller or buyer to maximize the dollars involved in each transaction. Whether preparing a home for sale or making it your own after the purchase, the Liz McCarron Team' extended team members include a range of professionals including attorneys, mortgage brokers, architects, yard cleanup, home decorators, and more. Throughout the South Shore and beyond, the Liz McCarron Team works with clients to map out a timeline on a sale or purchase, structure a plan to meet the client's objective, and walk customers through the process of preparing their home for sale, marketing objectives, negotiating the offer, finalizing the purchase and sales agreement, preparing for the closing and finally the move. The business is a member of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors (MAR), Multiple Listings Services (MLSPIN), and Plymouth & South Shore Board of Realtors (PASS). Liz McCarron holds several designations including Certified Negotiation Specialist, Residential Real Estate Consultant, Relocation Specialist, Exceptional Properties Specialist, Certified Homeownership Professional,
Certified Buyers Representative and Accredited Buyers Representative. Offices are located at 515 Washington Street, Norwell, MA. For more information, please call 781-659-6650 or reach Liz directly
via cell phone at 617-347-4140. Website is http://LizMcCarronTeam.raveis.com. Follow the company on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse