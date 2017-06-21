News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Twelve Chamberlain Hrdlicka Attorneys Listed in Best Lawyers, Texas Edition 2017
Attorneys Ranked in Tax, Construction, Trust and Estates, Employee Benefits and Immigration Categories
"We are very gratified that our attorneys are consistently recognized by our peers, some for more than two decades, as we continue to provide expert counsel in all sectors of business and tax law," said Wayne Risoli, Chamberlain Hrdlicka managing shareholder.
The following Chamberlain Hrdlicka attorneys were included in the 2017 Best Lawyers Texas Edition:
Houston
• Lawrence M. Bass - Trusts & Estates
• Larry Campagna - Tax
• George W. Connelly, Jr. - Tax
• Jack P. Eckels - Tax Law
• George A. Hrdlicka - Tax Law
• Stephen M. Mason – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
• Lawrence W. Sherlock - Tax
• Juan F. Vasquez, Jr. – Tax
• Kerry C. Williams - Construction Law
• Peter D. Williamson - Immigration Law
San Antonio
• William H. Lester, Jr. – Tax Law
• Charles J. Muller - Tax Law
About Best Lawyers
For more than three decades, Best Lawyers lists have been compiled conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. If the votes for an attorney are positive enough for inclusion in Best Lawyers, that attorney must maintain those votes in subsequent polls to remain on the list for each edition.
Best Lawyers' peer-reviewed listings are now published in almost 70 countries around the world. In U.S. alone, Best Lawyers lists reach more than 17 million readers through newspapers and regional magazines.
About Chamberlain Hrdlicka
Chamberlain Hrdlicka is a diversified business law firm with offices in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and San Antonio. The firm represents both public and private companies as well as individuals and family-owned businesses across the nation. In addition to tax planning and tax controversy, the firm offers corporate, securities and finance, employment law and employee benefits, energy law, estate planning and administration, intellectual property, international and immigration law, commercial and business litigation, real estate and construction law. http://www.chamberlainlaw.com
Media Contact
Ania Czarnecka
aczarnecka@wardcc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse