June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221

Twelve Chamberlain Hrdlicka Attorneys Listed in Best Lawyers, Texas Edition 2017

Attorneys Ranked in Tax, Construction, Trust and Estates, Employee Benefits and Immigration Categories
 
 
HOUSTON - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Twelve attorneys with national law firm Chamberlain Hrdlicka have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2017 Texas edition of Best Lawyers. Selected attorneys practice at the firm's Houston and San Antonio offices and include the practice areas of construction law and litigation, tax, tax litigation and controversy, trusts and estates, employee benefits and immigration law.

"We are very gratified that our attorneys are consistently recognized by our peers, some for more than two decades, as we continue to provide expert counsel in all sectors of business and tax law," said Wayne Risoli, Chamberlain Hrdlicka managing shareholder.

The following Chamberlain Hrdlicka attorneys were included in the 2017 Best Lawyers Texas Edition:

Houston

• Lawrence M. Bass - Trusts & Estates

• Larry Campagna - Tax

• George W. Connelly, Jr. -  Tax

• Jack P. Eckels - Tax Law

• George A. Hrdlicka - Tax Law

• Stephen M. Mason – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

• Lawrence W. Sherlock - Tax

• Juan F. Vasquez, Jr. – Tax

• Kerry C. Williams - Construction Law

• Peter D. Williamson -  Immigration Law

San Antonio

• William H. Lester, Jr. – Tax Law

• Charles J. Muller -  Tax Law

About Best Lawyers

For more than three decades, Best Lawyers lists have been compiled conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. If the votes for an attorney are positive enough for inclusion in Best Lawyers, that attorney must maintain those votes in subsequent polls to remain on the list for each edition.

Best Lawyers' peer-reviewed listings are now published in almost 70 countries around the world. In U.S. alone, Best Lawyers lists reach more than 17 million readers through newspapers and regional magazines.

About Chamberlain Hrdlicka

Chamberlain Hrdlicka is a diversified business law firm with offices in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia and San Antonio. The firm represents both public and private companies as well as individuals and family-owned businesses across the nation. In addition to tax planning and tax controversy, the firm offers corporate, securities and finance, employment law and employee benefits, energy law, estate planning and administration, intellectual property, international and immigration law, commercial and business litigation, real estate and construction law. http://www.chamberlainlaw.com

Media Contact
Ania Czarnecka
aczarnecka@wardcc.com
