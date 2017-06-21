News By Tag
FRESH! Annual Summer Show "GEOFORM" Group Show
GEOFORM is a mixed-media show where visitors are invited to participate in uniquely constructed realities composed by a diverse group of international emerging artists.
The exhibition highlights the potential of geometric forms; it is through the combination of pure shape and structure that reality is decoded and the audience is introduced to an intensely raw experience.
Through the works of Danielle Feldhaker and April Hammock, visitors are introduced to the foundations of the genre; both artists reference the styles of Mondrian, Kandinsky, and other abstractionists, while bringing something uniquely theirs as demonstrated by individual varying combinations of form and colour.
Guang Zhu celebrates the beauty of non-objective form by taking a mathematical approach to his work. There is a sense of satisfaction from his organized process, a characteristic also shared by Patti Samper, who captures orderly delight through the simplicity and minimalism of her shapes. Similarly, Sabre Esler's works are methodically calculated; her patterns are developed logically while also managing to establish a human connection.
There is an added complexity to the works of Larry Jones, Stacy Lovejoy, and Jackie Tufford, as their compositions are emotionally charged. From Jones's tightly coiled sculptures, to the regal nostalgia of Tufford's stained glass, to the celebration of childhood in Lovejoy's works, each artist coerces a different, and yet equally powerful visceral response.
Although chaotic in nature, the works of Ryota Matsumoto, Blaine Breaux, Kyle Yip, and Sharmen Liao, are likewise commanding. The shapes in their works permeate the space, establishing relationships that are simultaneously tumultuous and harmonious.
This dichotomy is further illustrated by Atsuko Okamoto and Myoung Su (Sienna) Ko, who find peace by injecting tension. They guide viewers through a balancing act of contrasting elements; from cool and warm tones to the dual experience of movement and stability.
Viewers are exposed to a delicate vulnerability in the works of Blair Martin Cahill, Lisa Fromartz, Monica Delgado, and Russell Bellamy. Each artist redefines perception and creates depth and meaning through layers. Meaning is derived from the relationship between each layer, and audiences are moved towards self-reflection as they consider the juxtaposition of seemingly contradictory elements.
That correspondence between visitor and artwork is further accentuated by George Goodrige, Jon Merritt, Amy Chan, Jane Lincoln and Ben Rosecrans. The audience is present as they participate in an organic dialogue between space and work. The dimensionality of their works reach out and communicates with viewers, pressing for interaction and seeking to be given meaning.
Much like Rosecrans, John Wilson's work holds architectural elements. Influenced by his background in architecture, Wilson's art provides structure and shape without instruction;
The works of Sean Mick, Roberta Estes and Meryl Blinder exhibit the spirit of geometric abstraction as expressed by Mick, who describes his work as 'reductive visual language.' Clark Rendall, whose works are inspired by bodies of water, also embodies this essence of deconstructing, allowing the audience freedom over meaning.
It is through the mastering the genre of geometric abstraction, that these artists create a pure concept that challenges perception and redefines reality.
The exhibition opens on Thursday, July 13th, 2017, and will remain on view through August 18th, 2017.
Exhibited artists include
Guang Zhu | Brooklyn, NY Patti Samper | Montclair, NJ Stacy Lovejoy | Portland, OR Larry Jones | Terre Haute, IN Ryota Matsumoto | Tokyo, Japan Danielle Feldhaker | Tel Aviv, Israel Sabre Esler | Atlanta, GA John Wilson | Manteo, NC Sean Mick | Jamaica Plain, MA Atsuko Okamoto| Boynton Beach, FL Jackie Tufford | Jupiter, FL George Goodrige | Miami Beach, FL Myoung Su (Sienna) Ko | Providence, RI Blair Martin Cahill | Ojai, CA Jon Merritt | Newburyport, MA April Hammock | Baton Rouge, LA Lisa Fromartz | New York, NY Ben Rosecrans | Sandy Hook, CTKyle Yip | Toronto, ON Monica Delgado | New York, NY Amy Chan | Henrico, VA Jane Lincoln | East Falmouth, MA Blaine Breaux | River Ridge, LA Russell Bellamy | Leesburg, FL Roberta Estes | Seneca Falls, NY Sharmen Liao | Los Angeles, CA Meryl Blinder | Brookline, MA Clark Rendall | Brooklyn, NY
About JanKossen Contemporary
JanKossen Contemporary was established in Basel 2009, and focuses primarily on abstract, conceptual art created by both established and mid-career international talents. The gallery is committed to publishing artist's books featuring scholarship by leading contemporary thinkers as well as previously unpublished archival material.
Maintaining exhibition spaces in New York, USA and in Venice, Italy (2017), and an office in Basel, Switzerland, while participating in art fairs internationally, JanKossen Contemporary also specializes in private sales in the secondary market with a focus on the work by European, Chinese and American twentieth century and contemporary artists. The gallery also provides advisory and collection management services.
For more information, visit http://www.jankossen.com/
