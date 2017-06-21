News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Jessika Arman Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Jessika Arman Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Broker-Associate in the Venice, Florida, Office
Arman is a Florida native and second-generation Broker-Associate who has been selling real estate since 1998. She runs a boutique-style, exclusive real estate practice. She grew up on Siesta Key, gaining an appreciation for the Florida lifestyle and Sarasota arts. Her extensive local knowledge and hands-on, customer-centric approach have earned her the Five Star Real Estate Agent award for Best in Client Satisfaction for six years in a row.
Arman earned a Master of Arts in International Relations from Boston University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Emerson College in Boston. She served her country as an intern in the Econ section of the American Embassy in Berlin, Germany, and worked in the International Network Operation unit of the Discovery Channel that was responsible for launching the channel around the globe. She holds numerous real estate certifications and designations, including Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR); At Home with Diversity (AHWD); Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS); Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI); Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS); and Transnational Referral Certification (TRC).
Fluent in German and English, with varying degrees of proficiency in Spanish and French, Arman serves an international client base. A great number of her clients are referral and repeat customers, many of whom she counts as friends. She has been a member of her local board of Realtors Global Council since 1999 and had led trade missions to Germany. She and her husband, Alfredo Valdivia of Peru, have one child. In her free time, she enjoys boating, reading and exploring the area's pirating history and native Calusa Indian culture.
The RE/MAX Platinum Realty Venice office is located at 307 West Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Arman can be reached at (941) 587-4202 or jessikaarman@
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey and Venice, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources to market homes to more than 90 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse