Absolute Logic Re-Launches Cybersecurity Protection Suite "CyberGuard360"
The original product, launched early last month, helped to protect users from malicious criminal attacks such as the WannaCry ransomware attack that occurred earlier this year. The CyberGuard 360 suite also employs anti-ransomware technology that not only blocks ransomware but can also restore deleted or encrypted files.
The latest version, now available, maintains the same safeguards against ransomware and other cyber dangers. The suite has been reconfigured, however, to present this information more clearly to the user, and now operates on a more intuitive level.
These solutions were originally developed in part to meet the stringent compliance requirements for businesses and organizations impacted by the recent New York State Department of Financial Services Cybersecurity Regulation (23 NYCRR 500). This new legislation impacts any organization overseen by New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS), and is intended to anticipate, address, and thwart cybercriminals.
Enacted on March 1 of this year, New York granted organizations a six-month transitional period to meet the first round of requirements by August 28. These include establishing a cybersecurity program, developing cybersecurity policies, identifying a Chief Information Security Officer, conducting penetration testing and vulnerability assessments, establishing an audit trail, determining access privileges, implementing application security, conducting risk assessments, identifying cybersecurity personnel and intelligence, developing a third-party service provider security policy, implementing multi-factor authentication, devising limitations on data retention, establishing training and monitoring programs, ensuring the encryption of nonpublic information, readying an incident response plan, and following through on notices to the superintendent.
Although only applicable to New York state presently, it's likely that these or similar cybersecurity requirements will be adopted in other states in the near future. Absolute Logic has been a leader in this field through its membership and participation on the U.S. Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force, FBI InfraGard, and the National Cyber Security Alliance.
"We are committed to the protection of our customers and safety and security of their data," said Alper. "In light of this, we initially created CyberGuard 360 to better enhance the protection of our clients. Given that the efforts of hackers don't remain static, ours don't either, and we're excited to introduce this new version of CyberGuard 360, updated with the strongest protection available and presented in a new format that better interacts with the user to ensure the highest levels of security."
About Absolute Logic
Since 1991, Absolute Logic has been providing Fortune 500-style security and IT services, technical support and technology consulting to businesses of up to 250 employees. The firm's original client base was comprised largely of independent insurance agencies, law firms and dental practices; today, these industries remain a key part of the company's clientele but Absolute Logic has expanded its scope of services to represent more than 40 different industries. Services include managed IT services and consulting, cloud computing, virtualization, email and spam protection, backup and disaster recovery, VoIP solutions, network security, and more. Absolute Logic serves the IT and related needs of Connecticut and New York. Founder and CEO Al Alper is a national speaker on IT and security issues and has authored several articles and books; his recent one being "Revealed! The Secrets to Protecting Yourself from Cyber-Criminals."
