 
News By Tag
* Cybersecurity
* Technical Support
* Technology Consulting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Wilton
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Absolute Logic Re-Launches Cybersecurity Protection Suite "CyberGuard360"

 
 
Al Alper (2)
Al Alper (2)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cybersecurity
* Technical Support
* Technology Consulting

Industry:
* Internet

Location:
* Wilton - Connecticut - US

WILTON, Conn. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Al Alper, founder and CEO of Absolute Logic (www.absolutelogic.com), a firm providing IT security, technical support, and technology consulting to Connecticut and New York businesses since 1991, announced today that his firm has re-launched CyberGuard 360, a strong cybersecurity protection suite of technology and services.

The original product, launched early last month, helped to protect users from malicious criminal attacks such as the WannaCry ransomware attack that occurred earlier this year.  The CyberGuard 360 suite also employs anti-ransomware technology that not only blocks ransomware but can also restore deleted or encrypted files.

The latest version, now available, maintains the same safeguards against ransomware and other cyber dangers.  The suite has been reconfigured, however, to present this information more clearly to the user, and now operates on a more intuitive level.

These solutions were originally developed in part to meet the stringent compliance requirements for businesses and organizations impacted by the recent New York State Department of Financial Services Cybersecurity Regulation (23 NYCRR 500). This new legislation impacts any organization overseen by New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS), and is intended to anticipate, address, and thwart cybercriminals.

Enacted on March 1 of this year, New York granted organizations a six-month transitional period to meet the first round of requirements by August 28.  These include establishing a cybersecurity program, developing cybersecurity policies, identifying a Chief Information Security Officer, conducting penetration testing and vulnerability assessments, establishing an audit trail, determining access privileges, implementing application security, conducting risk assessments, identifying cybersecurity personnel and intelligence, developing a third-party service provider security policy, implementing multi-factor authentication, devising limitations on data retention, establishing training and monitoring programs, ensuring the encryption of nonpublic information, readying an incident response plan, and following through on notices to the superintendent.

Although only applicable to New York state presently, it's likely that these or similar cybersecurity requirements will be adopted in other states in the near future.   Absolute Logic has been a leader in this field through its membership and participation on the U.S. Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force, FBI InfraGard, and the National Cyber Security Alliance.

"We are committed to the protection of our customers and safety and security of their data," said Alper.  "In light of this, we initially created CyberGuard 360 to better enhance the protection of our clients.  Given that the efforts of hackers don't remain static, ours don't either, and we're excited to introduce this new version of CyberGuard 360, updated with the strongest protection available and presented in a new format that better interacts with the user to ensure the highest levels of security."

About Absolute Logic

Since 1991, Absolute Logic has been providing Fortune 500-style security and IT services, technical support and technology consulting to businesses of up to 250 employees. The firm's original client base was comprised largely of independent insurance agencies, law firms and dental practices; today, these industries remain a key part of the company's clientele but Absolute Logic has expanded its scope of services to represent more than 40 different industries. Services include managed IT services and consulting, cloud computing, virtualization, email and spam protection, backup and disaster recovery, VoIP solutions, network security, and more.  Absolute Logic serves the IT and related needs of Connecticut and New York. Founder and CEO Al Alper is a national speaker on IT and security issues and has authored several articles and books; his recent one being "Revealed! The Secrets to Protecting Yourself from Cyber-Criminals." To obtain a copy, or to request Al Alper as a speaker for a business organization, please call (203) 936-6680. Absolute Logic maintains corporate offices at 44 Old Ridgefield Road, Suite 216, Wilton, CT, and also operates a satellite location at 300 International Drive, Suite 100, in Williamsville, NY. Please visit the firm's website at www.absolutelogic.com, and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter.
End
Source:Absolute Logic
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:Cybersecurity, Technical Support, Technology Consulting
Industry:Internet
Location:Wilton - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share