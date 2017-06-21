News By Tag
Brandon Bailey Releases "Friends We Will Never Forget"
Brandon Bailey releases the perfect feel good song of Summer
Founder of Cherry Crown Records Lee Cherry says: "This is one of those feel good Summer songs that makes you want to roll the car window down and crank it up."
Cherry Crown Records will promote, distribute and support the new single from Brandon Bailey which will hit Global Country Radio and All Major Digital distribution outlets on July 7, 2017.
Bailey has been busy this Spring performing thoughout the Southeastern United States in support of his last single "Close," which garnered him a favorable nod at many Country Radio stations around the United States and the World.
Be sure to call your local Country radio station and request "Friends We Will Never Forget."
For more about Brandon Bailey visit: http://www.brandonbaileymusic.com
Media Contact
Lee Cherry-Cherry Crown Records
252.927.6569
music@cherrycrown.com
