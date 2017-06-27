New Transformers BMW Kids Electric Car 12v 2017 | Transformers The Last Knight | Transformers Toy

TruviaToys are proud to announce the launch of the Transformers Robot Style Kids Ride on Car, the very first in the UK.

-- This kids ride on car can be driven in the conventional way of a ride on car, with the added feature of it being able to transform into a robot figure.Its so simple to tranaform the ride on car into a transformer bot, taking literally less than a minute.In its robot form it makes a great feature figure in any bedroom or living room, with lights which add to the Transformers look.The ride on car comes with a bluetooth parental remote control as an addiotional safety feature. The parent or guaradian is able to use this remote to control the car for the children that are not yet able to drive themselves. This is great feature, when required in emergency situation as it overides what the child is doing. Please note, the remote control uses bluetooth technology meaning no inteferance, with an unbelievable range of 20 metres.In addition to this, this stunning car has working lights, mp3 music player with aux, USB and memory card inputs to play your own favorite music.The full feature list is as below. At a bargain price £159.99, this special ride on is an affordable Transformers Bot for any child or adult alike.• Opening doors – Realistic opening doors.• Working suspension – Real working suspension front and rear!• Parental remote control – The car can be used with the in-car controls on the steering wheel, or can be used remotely with the parental control. The parental bluetooth remote can operate from up to around 20m away and controls forwards/reverse with 360 degrees movement.• MP3 player input – The kids electric car comes with a aux connection, allowing an MP3 player or any other device with a headphones socket to be plugged in, and the music played through the car speaker. Plugging in a device disables the in-car sounds!• Seat belt – The car has a seat belt fitted, to keep your child safe if using the parental remote option.• Working lights – The kids electric car has real life led front lights.• Twin motors – Twin motors for each rear drive wheel means better performance on rougher surfaces or grass.• Colours available – Red• Parental Remote – Included• Suitable age range – 1 to 4 (with full parental supervision)• Run time – up to 1 hour from a full charge (depending on the type of use)• Battery type – 2 x 6V, 4.5Ah• Seat Type – One Seater• Maximum speed – 3.5km/h• Suitable operating surface – Firm, flat surfaces and lawns only.• Box Dimensions – 97*58*46 cm