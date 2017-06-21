News By Tag
The German American Chamber of Commerce Introduces a Brand-New Beer and Chilled Glühwein
A family friendly event with something for everyone of all ages. Enjoy live music, beer, authentic German food, dancing, Schuhplattlers, childrens' activities, and plenty of Lederhosen!
"The Biergarten Fest is turning 21 this year and we wanted to kick it up a notch," explained Event Director William Reed. "For the first time, attendees will be able to purchase their own Lederhosen and Dirndls from Telluride-based vendor Alpen Schatz. We'll also be introducing the Fürstenberg Pilsener, a beer brand new to the United States, and chilled apple Glühwein, a new summer take on an old favorite. We are introducing keg bowling and foot darts, a larger-than-
Located at the TEV Edelweiss Pavilion, at 17832 Highway 8, Morrison, the Biergarten Festival is produced in the spirit of the traditional family friendly Biergartens found primarily in southern Germany since the 19th century and serves as a key fundraiser to support the GACC's programs which connect German and Coloradan businesses throughout the year.
Family-oriented, the festival offers great authentic German food, a Biergarten with four varieties of Paulaner beer, live music and dancing. Featured performers include German style bands with traditional music for "Kinder" of all ages. The festival will open with performances from the Denver Philharmonic, the Chalet Dancers, and Those Austrian Guys. The Hilltop Harvest Band will entertain with Colorado Bluegrass during Sunday's Frühschoppen, a German version of brunch featuring freshly smoked salmon, assorted cheese and breads, variety of grilled German sausages, Spätzle, dumplings, curry sausage, roast chicken, and more.
"This year's festival is especially meaningful to us, as the connection between Denver and Munich has grown closer each year, with a direct flight, a sister relationship between our airports, and even our philharmonic orchestras. Through the German-themed auction at this year's event, we're raising funds to participate in a leadership delegation with the Denver Metro Chamber in October 2017, which will bring 100 Colorado CEOs in contact with their German counterparts,"
Volunteers enter free, receive a free T-Shirt, food and drink. More info about the Biergarten Festival is on the web at BiergartenFest.com .
Sponsors of this year's event are 5280 Magazine, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, Viega LLC, Wäldertau Glühwein, and Paulaner HP USA.
Hours:
Friday, July 7 | 4pm-10pm
Saturday, July 8 | 11am-10pm
Sunay, July 9 | 10am-7pm
About the GACC. The German American Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Chapter (GACC-CO), promotes trade between Colorado and Germany as well as other German-speaking countries. The mission of the GACC-CO is to create, facilitate and advance German-American business relationships and opportunities in Colorado and Germany, while supporting German cultural traditions and values. Website: gacc-co.org
