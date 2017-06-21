Clear Lounge Cozumel Earns 2017 Tripadvisor Certificate Of Excellence

End

-- Clear Lounge Cozumel today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor (http://www.tripadvisor.com)®Certificate of Excellence Award. Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor.com over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include restaurants, accommodations and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers. This recognition allows TripAdvisor to honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book accommodations and activities when traveling.The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.Clear Lounge Cozumel is the world's 1st underwater oxygen bar which allows guests to enter an underwater lounge and breathe enriched, scented oxygen while shooting bubble guns, playing Jenga, writing messages to each other and guests on the outside, and having their photo taken in an underwater photo booth. Participants don high-tech Sea TREK®helmets–which require no certification or swimming skills– developed by Clear Lounge creators, Sub Sea Systems, Inc.is a world leader in innovative products for marine tourism. Located in Diamond Springs, California, Sub Sea Systems was established in 1985 and has built a reputation in the industry as creative visionaries, engineers and fabricators of custom underwater experiences.