June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221

Win Tickets to See R5 On Tour Now!

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- R5 have just released New Addictions, an EP that marks a bold new era for the L.A.-based band. Built on powerful grooves and sharply crafted hooks, New Addictions also channels their unstoppable live energy. We're giving away a pair of free tickets at every show along the way!

Led by musician /actor Ross Lynch, R5 formed in 2009 and includes Lynch's three siblings Riker (bass/vocals), Rocky (lead guitar/vocals) and Rydel (keyboard/vocals), along with friend Ellington "Ratliff" (drums/vocals). The band self-released their first EP, Ready Set Rock in 2010 and signed with Hollywood Records in April of 2012. In 2013 their debut album LOUDER, hit No. 1 on iTunes in 10 countries upon its release. In 2015, their sophomore album, Sometime Last Night, debuted No. 1 on the Pop Album Chart and No. 6 on the Billboard 200, that same year they released the documentary R5: All Day, All Night to the big screen nationwide.

R5 has spent much of their time on the road; the band has toured across 5 continents, playing over 250 shows in 31 countries selling out venues across Asia, Europe, South America and North America. R5 have appeared on Good Morning America, Ellen, LIVE! with Kelly & Michael and Jimmy Kimmel Live! With over 87M Spotify streams and 250M views on VEVO globally, the band's social reach has surpassed 19M combined fans.

The band members just released a 5 song EP, New Addictions, the follow-up to Sometime Last Night. New Addictions marks a bold new era for the L.A.-based band. With R5 taking a greater writing and production role than ever before, the EP finds the lifelong musicians both tapping into their formidable instincts and carefully refining their song-craft. Built on powerful grooves and sharply crafted hooks, New Addictions also channels the unstoppable energy R5 have recently shown playing festivals alongside artists like Panic! At The Disco, Charlie Puth, The 1975, James Bay and Weezer.

Want to win free tickets to see R5 (https://thrillcall.com/artist/R5)? Check out a list of dates below, download the Thrillcall app (http://getapp.thrillcall.com/), and enter to win!

R5 Tour

26-Jun Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge
27-Jun Detroit, MI St. Andrew's Hall
28-Jun Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre
30-Jun Boston, MA Paradise
2-Jul Philadelphia, PA TLA
4-Jul Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage
5-Jul Charlotte, NC Underground
7-Jul Atlanta, GA The Loft
8-Jul Orlando, FL Plaza Live
10-Jul Houston, TX White Oak
11-Jul Dallas, TX Trees
12-Jul Austin, TX Parish
14-Jul Phoenix, AZ Rialto
15-Jul San Diego, CA SOMA
16-Jul Pomona, CA Glasshouse
17-Jul San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
19-Jul Seattle, WA Crocodile
20-Jul Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

Media Contact
pr@thrillcall.com
