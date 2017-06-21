Win Tickets to See R5 On Tour Now!

Media Contact

--Led by musician /actor Ross Lynch, R5 formed in 2009 and includes Lynch's three siblings Riker (bass/vocals), Rocky (lead guitar/vocals)and Rydel (keyboard/vocals), along with friend Ellington "Ratliff" (drums/vocals). The band self-released their first EP, Ready Set Rock in 2010 and signed with Hollywood Records in April of 2012. In 2013 their debut album LOUDER, hit No. 1 on iTunes in 10 countries upon its release. In 2015, their sophomore album, Sometime Last Night, debuted No. 1 on the Pop Album Chart and No. 6 on the Billboard 200, that same year they released the documentary R5: All Day, All Night to the big screen nationwide.R5 has spent much of their time on the road; the band has toured across 5 continents, playing over 250 shows in 31 countries selling out venues across Asia, Europe, South America and North America. R5 have appeared on Good Morning America, Ellen, LIVE! with Kelly & Michael and Jimmy Kimmel Live! With over 87M Spotify streams and 250M views on VEVO globally, the band's social reach has surpassed 19M combined fans.The band members just released a 5 song EP, New Addictions, the follow-up to Sometime Last Night. New Addictions marks a bold new era for the L.A.-based band. With R5 taking a greater writing and production role than ever before, the EP finds the lifelong musicians both tapping into their formidable instincts and carefully refining their song-craft. Built on powerful grooves and sharply crafted hooks, New Addictions also channels the unstoppable energy R5 have recently shown playing festivals alongside artists like Panic! At The Disco, Charlie Puth, The 1975, James Bay and Weezer.26-Jun Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge27-Jun Detroit, MI St. Andrew's Hall28-Jun Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre30-Jun Boston, MA Paradise2-Jul Philadelphia, PA TLA4-Jul Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage5-Jul Charlotte, NC Underground7-Jul Atlanta, GA The Loft8-Jul Orlando, FL Plaza Live10-Jul Houston, TX White Oak11-Jul Dallas, TX Trees12-Jul Austin, TX Parish14-Jul Phoenix, AZ Rialto15-Jul San Diego, CA SOMA16-Jul Pomona, CA Glasshouse17-Jul San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall19-Jul Seattle, WA Crocodile20-Jul Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom