Win Tickets to See R5 On Tour Now!
Led by musician /actor Ross Lynch, R5 formed in 2009 and includes Lynch's three siblings Riker (bass/vocals)
R5 has spent much of their time on the road; the band has toured across 5 continents, playing over 250 shows in 31 countries selling out venues across Asia, Europe, South America and North America. R5 have appeared on Good Morning America, Ellen, LIVE! with Kelly & Michael and Jimmy Kimmel Live! With over 87M Spotify streams and 250M views on VEVO globally, the band's social reach has surpassed 19M combined fans.
The band members just released a 5 song EP, New Addictions, the follow-up to Sometime Last Night. New Addictions marks a bold new era for the L.A.-based band. With R5 taking a greater writing and production role than ever before, the EP finds the lifelong musicians both tapping into their formidable instincts and carefully refining their song-craft. Built on powerful grooves and sharply crafted hooks, New Addictions also channels the unstoppable energy R5 have recently shown playing festivals alongside artists like Panic! At The Disco, Charlie Puth, The 1975, James Bay and Weezer.
Want to win free tickets to see R5 (https://thrillcall.com/
R5 Tour
26-Jun Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge
27-Jun Detroit, MI St. Andrew's Hall
28-Jun Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre
30-Jun Boston, MA Paradise
2-Jul Philadelphia, PA TLA
4-Jul Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage
5-Jul Charlotte, NC Underground
7-Jul Atlanta, GA The Loft
8-Jul Orlando, FL Plaza Live
10-Jul Houston, TX White Oak
11-Jul Dallas, TX Trees
12-Jul Austin, TX Parish
14-Jul Phoenix, AZ Rialto
15-Jul San Diego, CA SOMA
16-Jul Pomona, CA Glasshouse
17-Jul San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
19-Jul Seattle, WA Crocodile
20-Jul Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
