WeCompete Lenders, Gets Merchants Business Funding When Other Companies Cannot
President and founder Roger Resides hopes that other financial firms should follow its footsteps in providing similar services that are committed to helping merchants.
"We shouldn't limit ourselves in providing great and quality services. This country is founded and run by small & medium businesses therefore we shouldn't turn our backs from them when they need help. The secret is caring about the businesses you provide funding options to." said Mr. Resides.
An entrepreneur at heart, Mr. Resides speaks from experience. He has owned and operated companies over the years. "I understand my clients', where they are coming from," he says.
Resides says WeCompete Lenders is aggressively looking for merchants who are interested in a better option and for a company that wants to help them grow. Funding options include business loans, merchant cash advances, loan consolidation, equipment financing, SBA Loans, medical financing, asset based lending etc.
His business is driven by principle as well. WeCompete Lenders was founded on integrity, honesty and fairness. "That is one of our objectives, and it directs us on a daily basis, both in our business and our philanthropic lives."
About WeCompete Lenders: WeCompete Lenders is a company based in New York, NY. Founded in 2016, WeCompete Lenders has provided financial services to merchants with multiple lending options, committed to drive rates lower by 10 to 20% and work to grow their merchant's business. Feel free to check them out at www.wecompetelenders.com
