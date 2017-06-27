 
News By Tag
* Self Defense
* Divas In Defense
* Girls Empowerment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Girls Can Fight Too, All Summer Long!

Atlanta based women's self-defense company Divas In Defense sets out to empower little ladies while on summer vacation.
 
 
Girls Can Fight Too!
Girls Can Fight Too!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Self Defense
* Divas In Defense
* Girls Empowerment

Industry:
* Fitness

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Starting July 4th, the Divas in Defense launches a 4-part Girls Can Fight Too series for girls, grades Pre-K to 5th. This back-to-school signature series is designed to prepare young ladies for effectively dealing with adverse situations in school, play, camp or other environments.

Many do not know that there are four types of bullying: physical, verbal, relational and damage to property (www.stopbullying.gov). Girls Can Fight Too serves as an instrumental tool to jump-start these girls' situational problem solving skill sets.

The signature classes will be held across Metro Atlanta in areas including:

·      Blackburn Park in Brookhaven

·      Taylor-Brawner Park in Smyrna

·      Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown Atlanta

About Girls Can Fight Too:

GCFT is a physical, emotional and psychologically enriching self-defense system designed for girls ages 4 and up. Divas in Defense instructors implement real-life scenarios to better prepare young girls for the dangers that society may present. Certified trainers are careful and meticulous in conveying societal dangers and issues that girls in this age group face. This program not only prepares girls not to be scared, it empowers them to have heightened self-esteem, confidence and fight obesity.

"Pulling from my experience as a 4th degree black belt and my passion for helping girls succeed, I see GCFT as a much needed program. Over 30 percent of third grade females report being bullied since kindergarten, which drastically affected their academic and social skills. Our ultimate goal is to show these little ladies that G.I.R.L. (Growing Intelligent Resilient Lil'-Diva) is a powerful word!" –Skye Walton, Divas in Defense Master Trainer

For teens and young adults, Divas will also be offering an open to the public On Her Own class on July 29th. Held at Laquinta Inn & Suites at Atlanta Ballpark/Galleria, this class is designed for high school juniors, seniors and college women who will be or are currently living alone.

About On Her Own:

The course offers empowerment, inspiration and some street fighting skills developed to counterattack a perpetrator. The class format aids in removing young women's fear as they learn how to escape violent situations. This includes techniques aimed at fleeing almost any sexual assault.

Divas in Defense goal and mission is to offer affordable, technique based training and resources to girls and ladies worldwide.

Register for class today at: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/divas-in-defense-14075742279

For up-to-date information on the class offerings, trainings and licensing opportunities, visit: www.divasindefense.com

Follow on social media @DivasInDefense and @DivasInDefenseLA

Media Contact
Divas in Defense
***@synergyprservices.com
End
Source:Divas in Defense
Email:***@synergyprservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Self Defense, Divas In Defense, Girls Empowerment
Industry:Fitness
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 27, 2017
Synergy PR Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share