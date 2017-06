Girls Can Fight Too, All Summer Long!

Atlanta based women's self-defense company Divas In Defense sets out to empower little ladies while on summer vacation.

Girls Can Fight Too!

-- Starting July 4, the Divas in Defense launches a 4-part Girls Can Fight Too series for girls, grades Pre-K to 5. This back-to-school signature series is designed to prepare young ladies for effectively dealing with adverse situations in school, play, camp or other environments.Many do not know that there are four types of bullying: physical, verbal, relational and damage to property (www.stopbullying.gov). Girls Can Fight Too serves as an instrumental tool to jump-start these girls' situational problem solving skill sets.The signature classes will be held across Metro Atlanta in areas including:· Blackburn Park in Brookhaven· Taylor-Brawner Park in Smyrna· Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown AtlantaGCFT is a physical, emotional and psychologically enriching self-defense system designed for girls ages 4 and up. Divas in Defense instructors implement real-life scenarios to better prepare young girls for the dangers that society may present. Certified trainers are careful and meticulous in conveying societal dangers and issues that girls in this age group face. This program not only prepares girls not to be scared, it empowers them to have heightened self-esteem, confidence and fight obesity.For teens and young adults, Divas will also be offering an open to the public On Her Own class on July 29. Held at Laquinta Inn & Suites at Atlanta Ballpark/Galleria, this class is designed for high school juniors, seniors and college women who will be or are currently living alone.The course offers empowerment, inspiration and some street fighting skills developed to counterattack a perpetrator. The class format aids in removing young women's fear as they learn how to escape violent situations. This includes techniques aimed at fleeing almost any sexual assault.Divas in Defense goal and mission is to offer affordable, technique based training and resources to girls and ladies worldwide.Register for class today at: https://www.eventbrite.com/ o/divas-in-defense- 14075742279 For up-to-date information on the class offerings, trainings and licensing opportunities, visit: www.divasindefense.com Follow on social media @DivasInDefense and @DivasInDefenseLA