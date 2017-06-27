News By Tag
Girls Can Fight Too, All Summer Long!
Atlanta based women's self-defense company Divas In Defense sets out to empower little ladies while on summer vacation.
Many do not know that there are four types of bullying: physical, verbal, relational and damage to property (www.stopbullying.gov)
The signature classes will be held across Metro Atlanta in areas including:
· Blackburn Park in Brookhaven
· Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown Atlanta
About Girls Can Fight Too:
GCFT is a physical, emotional and psychologically enriching self-defense system designed for girls ages 4 and up. Divas in Defense instructors implement real-life scenarios to better prepare young girls for the dangers that society may present. Certified trainers are careful and meticulous in conveying societal dangers and issues that girls in this age group face. This program not only prepares girls not to be scared, it empowers them to have heightened self-esteem, confidence and fight obesity.
"Pulling from my experience as a 4th degree black belt and my passion for helping girls succeed, I see GCFT as a much needed program. Over 30 percent of third grade females report being bullied since kindergarten, which drastically affected their academic and social skills. Our ultimate goal is to show these little ladies that G.I.R.L. (Growing Intelligent Resilient Lil'-Diva) is a powerful word!" –Skye Walton, Divas in Defense Master Trainer
For teens and young adults, Divas will also be offering an open to the public On Her Own class on July 29th. Held at Laquinta Inn & Suites at Atlanta Ballpark/Galleria, this class is designed for high school juniors, seniors and college women who will be or are currently living alone.
About On Her Own:
The course offers empowerment, inspiration and some street fighting skills developed to counterattack a perpetrator. The class format aids in removing young women's fear as they learn how to escape violent situations. This includes techniques aimed at fleeing almost any sexual assault.
Divas in Defense goal and mission is to offer affordable, technique based training and resources to girls and ladies worldwide.
Register for class today at: https://www.eventbrite.com/
For up-to-date information on the class offerings, trainings and licensing opportunities, visit: www.divasindefense.com
Follow on social media @DivasInDefense and @DivasInDefenseLA
Media Contact
Divas in Defense
