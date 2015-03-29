State of NJ issues a Domestic Violence Restraining Order to Jewish husband for cooking Steak-umm

Contact

-- State of NJ issues a Domestic Violence Restraining Order to non-Orthodox Jewish husband for cooking Steak-umm sandwichTrenton, NJ (June 27, 2017) - On May 18, the Mercer County Family Court in Trenton, NJ issued a Domestic Violence Restraining Order "Order" against Aaron Sears, 53, of E. Windsor, NJ. According to the Restraining Order, Mr. Sears was charged with cooking Steak-umm in the family's kitchen. Mr. Sears was subsequently removed from the premises by the police, ordered to surrender his personal firearms and have no contact with his wife, Mindy Sears, 52. The parties have been married for 28 years.Due to the Restraining Order, Mr. Sears is prohibited from attending his local house of worship in the Twin Rivers section of E. Windsor, NJ, attending his youngest son's high school graduation, or being visible in any place where Mindy Sears may see or come into contact with him. Doing so could result in Mr. Sears' immediate arrest and imprisonment.Frank Thomas, a local attorney, explained that "Under NJ law, spouses and partners accused of violent actions may be hit with a restraining order. A restraining order is a very serious action meant to protect the safety and life of a battered spouse. This is the first I've heard of the law being used to settle a religious dietary matter. It raises serious Constitutional issues. It's a level of judicial activism rarely seen before." Mr. Thomas explained that "Mr. Sears is a model citizen who volunteers with underprivileged youth, works full-time as a CPA and has never been arrested or convicted of any crimes in his entire life."Mr. Sears is a decorated retired Army Lieutenant Colonel with combat tours in Bosnia & Iraq. He works full-time as an Accountant in Robbinsville, NJ.At a judicial hearing on June 27, 2017, to determine if the Temporary Restraining Order should be made Permanent, Mr. Sears' lawyer, Bruce Warren, of the Warren Law Group in Sewell, NJ, tried explaining to Judge Ronald Susswein that dietary issues are a personal matter and not something for the Courts to pursue under violence-protection laws. "Besides, Mrs. Sears regularly eats around people who don't keep kosher, e.g., her mother's house, her workplace and friends' houses. There's no reason why Mrs. Sears can't maintain her own pots and pans until the divorce, which she instigated, is resolved."Leonard Busch, Esq., of the The Busch Law Group in Metuchen, NJ, argued that Mr. Sears' actions should qualify as violent behavior under the States's domestic violence laws.At the hearing, Mr. Sears tried speaking up on his behalf to explain that Mrs. Sears decided to leave the marriage in 2016, she has no valid reason for terminating the marriage, she used to eat non-kosher foods to include bacon and cheese steak sandwiches, and for these reasons, Mr. Sears should not have a restraining order issued against him for merely eating what he wishes to eat. Mr. Sears has been accommodating to Mrs. Sears' Orthodox Jewish lifestyle. But if Mrs. Sears wishes to terminate the marriage, he does not feel compelled to accommodate her any longer. Judge Susswein was unmoved by Mr. Sears' defense.Judge Susswein raised Constitutional issues with the Restraining Order. Judge Susswein pondered what would happen if one spouse wanted to display political signage the other party found offensive? Or what if one spouse wanted to celebrate Christmas against the other spouse's wishes? Despite these high legal hurdles, Judge Susswein still ordered the parties to file motions with the Court in advance of a re-hearing on August 8. Until the matter is settled, Judge Susswein decreed that the Violence Protection Restraining Order against Mr. Sears remain in effect.When asked to explain why he was cooking non-kosher Steak-umm, Mr. Sears said it was a combination of things. He explained that Mrs. Sears was filing harassing legal motions against him; was refusing to cooperate in the divorce process and was trying to control his life even though she is the only party wanting the divorce. Mr. Sears explained he has maintained a kosher home for the past 26 years as an accommodation to his wife. But since she wants the divorce and won't consider marriage counseling, he no longer feels compelled to keep kosher in the home.The original Domestic Violence Restraining Order was issued by two judges in Mercer County, NJ. The Judges are: Joseph Salvatore and Robert Lougy. The basis for the Domestic Violence Restraining Order states that the Defendant (Aaron Sears) "cooked non-kosher meat in the kitchen to purposely harass Plaintiff."Mr. Thomas said he ". . . was shocked the State of NJ would flagrantly insert itself in a religious matter." Mr. Thomas explained that "Mrs. Sears is free to keep kosher in the house the same way she eats and keeps kosher at her workplace, her mother's house and other non-kosher establishments. She can use her own pots and pans. She doesn't have to use the pan Mr. Sears uses. After all, when the couple married in 1988, Mrs. Sears regularly ate pork and other non-kosher foods. It's hypocritical of her to now insist the husband she's divorcing accommodate her dietary requests while she's divorcing him."Judge Susswein has scheduled a continuance hearing for August 8, 2017, to determine if the Domestic Violence Restraining Order against Mr. Sears should be made permanent.