Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Preppy releases new mixtape "Sodom and Gomorrah" on July 2nd

 
 
Preppy - "Sodom and Gomorrah"
Preppy - "Sodom and Gomorrah"
 
LOS ANGELES - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- For those in the know, the Bayview District in San Francisco, better known as Hunters Point, is a hotbed of new musical talent. Rapper Preppy rises above the pack with the release of his new mixtape "Sodom and Gomorrah", which will be available on July 2nd. "Sodom and Gomorrah" offers listeners a raw, emotional look into the soul of an artist.

Preppy collaborated with several area talents on "Sodom and Gomorrah". Producers Ant Beatz, Yondo Music, Moshuun, Classix Beats and MjNichols x Ricandthadeus all produced tracks on the mixtape. Fellow rap artists Mike Bezel, Street Fame, Young OG, Stack Dough, OTS Killa Ant, Ah Young Saah are also featured on the project.

Preppy describes the mixtapes as some "real street music". He goes on to say " [Sodom and Gomorrah] paints the picture very clear about the hood. Blood is thicker than water, but water taste better".

"Sodom and Gomorrah"'s standout single "Love and Loyalty" addresses coping with loss and the personal journey of the grieving process. The music video features Preppy rapping against the backdrop of a cemetery filled with departed loved ones. The video was directed by Mobbligated Films. "Love and Loyalty" is available on Soundcloud (https://soundcloud.com/lcmgpreppy/love-and-loyalty) and Youtube (https://youtu.be/npfWj34Ys5s).



Preppy is currently in the studio, hard at work on his next opus. Follow him on Twitter (@lcmgpreppy) (https://twitter.com/lcmgpreppy) and Instagram (@lcmgpreppy) (https://www.instagram.com/lcmgpreppy/) for updates on upcoming releases.


About Preppy

As new rappers emerge, following in the footsteps of modern rap artists who have launched their careers from pop-infused crossover tunes, Bay area rapper Preppy sticks to his guns with raw lyrics and solid beats. With several singles under his belt, from the hit collaboration "We All Look Good" with fellow rapper, Toon to his 2016 anthem, "20 for One" - Preppy creates music for one purpose: To tell his story. His new single, "Love and Loyalty" reinforces all that he stands for as he continues to make a name for himself.

