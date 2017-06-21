News By Tag
Preppy releases new mixtape "Sodom and Gomorrah" on July 2nd
Preppy collaborated with several area talents on "Sodom and Gomorrah". Producers Ant Beatz, Yondo Music, Moshuun, Classix Beats and MjNichols x Ricandthadeus all produced tracks on the mixtape. Fellow rap artists Mike Bezel, Street Fame, Young OG, Stack Dough, OTS Killa Ant, Ah Young Saah are also featured on the project.
Preppy describes the mixtapes as some "real street music". He goes on to say " [Sodom and Gomorrah] paints the picture very clear about the hood. Blood is thicker than water, but water taste better".
"Sodom and Gomorrah"'s standout single "Love and Loyalty" addresses coping with loss and the personal journey of the grieving process. The music video features Preppy rapping against the backdrop of a cemetery filled with departed loved ones. The video was directed by Mobbligated Films. "Love and Loyalty" is available on Soundcloud (https://soundcloud.com/
Preppy is currently in the studio, hard at work on his next opus. Follow him on Twitter (@lcmgpreppy)
About Preppy
As new rappers emerge, following in the footsteps of modern rap artists who have launched their careers from pop-infused crossover tunes, Bay area rapper Preppy sticks to his guns with raw lyrics and solid beats. With several singles under his belt, from the hit collaboration "We All Look Good" with fellow rapper, Toon to his 2016 anthem, "20 for One" - Preppy creates music for one purpose: To tell his story. His new single, "Love and Loyalty" reinforces all that he stands for as he continues to make a name for himself.
