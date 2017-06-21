 
News By Tag
* Newhire
* #SeniorLiving
* Dementia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lancaster
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Magnolias of Lancaster Executive Director brings diverse skill set

Licensed Practical Nurse and Certified Dementia Practitioner leads senior community
 
 
Magnolias of Lancaster
Magnolias of Lancaster
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Newhire
#SeniorLiving
Dementia

Industry:
Health

Location:
Lancaster - Pennsylvania - US

LANCASTER, Pa. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Susan McClain entered her new position as Executive Director at the Magnolias of Lancaster senior living community with a diverse background and ample leadership experience.

    McClain is Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and a Certified Dementia Practitioner. She previously was an assisted living administrator in Nevada, and she held administrative roles at two senior communities in Philadelphia.

    "Susan has been a great addition to the IntegraCare team," said Eric Walker, Director of Sales and Marketing for Pittsburgh-based IntegraCare, which operates 12 senior living communities in Pennsylvania and Maryland. "Susan is a leader whose experience and vision is a significant asset to the Magnolias of Lancaster community."

    McClain said the team at Magnolias of Lancaster has made her transition into the ED role even more rewarding.

    "I love the fact that IntegraCare is so focused on training," McClain said. "My aspirations for Magnolias is to have a full complement of key players so we can learn and grow as an exceptional and outstanding team."

    "The team at Magnolias all have a common goal, and that is to love and respect each and every resident, and treat all with dignity. They go above and beyond to show this," she added.

    McClain is a Certified Dementia Practitioner in both Pennsylvania and Nevada. She also holds licenses as an Assisted Living Administrator, and she is licensed in Nevada as a Residential Facility Administrator.

    "I have worked in areas such as long-term care skilled units in the capacity as a nurse, rehab coordinator, and moving on to staff development coordinator/HR for several years," She said. "I was an assisted living administrator at two sister communities in Philadelphia and became a divisional leader at both communities."

     McClain has two grown sons. She moved to Allentown from Las Vegas to be near her three grandchildren.

http://www.integracare.com

Media Contact
Susan McClain, Executive Director
717.560.1100
***@integracare.com
End
Source:IntegraCare
Email:***@integracare.com
Tags:Newhire, #SeniorLiving, Dementia
Industry:Health
Location:Lancaster - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MASSolutions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share