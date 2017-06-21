Magnolias of Lancaster Executive Director brings diverse skill set

Licensed Practical Nurse and Certified Dementia Practitioner leads senior community

Magnolias of Lancaster

• Lancaster - Pennsylvania - US

Susan McClain, Executive Director

717.560.1100

Susan McClain, Executive Director
717.560.1100

-- Susan McClain entered her new position as Executive Director at the Magnolias of Lancaster senior living community with a diverse background and ample leadership experience.McClain is Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and a Certified Dementia Practitioner. She previously was an assisted living administrator in Nevada, and she held administrative roles at two senior communities in Philadelphia."Susan has been a great addition to the IntegraCare team," said Eric Walker, Director of Sales and Marketing for Pittsburgh-based IntegraCare, which operates 12 senior living communities in Pennsylvania and Maryland. "Susan is a leader whose experience and vision is a significant asset to the Magnolias of Lancaster community."McClain said the team at Magnolias of Lancaster has made her transition into the ED role even more rewarding."I love the fact that IntegraCare is so focused on training," McClain said. "My aspirations for Magnolias is to have a full complement of key players so we can learn and grow as an exceptional and outstanding team.""The team at Magnolias all have a common goal, and that is to love and respect each and every resident, and treat all with dignity. They go above and beyond to show this," she added.McClain is a Certified Dementia Practitioner in both Pennsylvania and Nevada. She also holds licenses as an Assisted Living Administrator, and she is licensed in Nevada as a Residential Facility Administrator."I have worked in areas such as long-term care skilled units in the capacity as a nurse, rehab coordinator, and moving on to staff development coordinator/HR for several years," She said. "I was an assisted living administrator at two sister communities in Philadelphia and became a divisional leader at both communities."McClain has two grown sons. She moved to Allentown from Las Vegas to be near her three grandchildren.