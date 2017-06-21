News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
DJ Peter Antal tells the world that there is a better tomorrow for fathers and their children
Just listen to his brand new song, Between Us, and discover what he has to say!
The term was first coined by Richard A. Gardner in the early 1980s, describing it as an intentional or unconscious practice where one of the parents tries to put emotional barriers between the children and the other parent. The severeness of this disorder can vary, going from a very mild rejection to complete exclusion from the father's life.
Family courts worldwide have reached similar conclusions regarding this matter, declaring that parental alienation is a form of child abuse that has a major effect on both, children and their parents.
DJ Peter Antal, a young and creative European DJ, musician and producer, dug deep inside his personal experience and produced a brand new song called "Between Us".
Experience the power of this amazing song by visiting his video:
https://youtu.be/
Having suffered from parental alienation, he believes that there is a brighter future for children and their parents. He is an advocate for a more open and clear communication that will foster a more fulfilling relationship between fathers and their sons in spite of the effects of a bitter divorce.
In "Between Us" you can look at the issue from DJ Peter Antal's viewpoint and find out what he thinks a father has to do to keep his relationship with his child.
What would you do to keep yours?
DJ Peter Antal is a young and creative European DJ, musician and producer. He has worked with companies in the music industry, such as Sony and Columbia Records, as a producer, composer and A&R. He has also collaborated with many artists and produces his own music. You can find out more about him and his work through YouTube, Google+, on Twitter as @PeterAntal_
Contact
Andres Mata
***@occultumedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse