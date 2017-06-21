News By Tag
Walters Homes Launches User-Friendly Website
Compelling New Website Offers Easy Navigation, Interactive Experience
"Our new website illustrates the flexibility of our company for our customers," said Matthew Gaudet-Walters, sales associate, who spearheaded the creation of the website with Fantasy, a leading digital design agency based in Silicon Valley and New York City. "We assist customers with all the steps they need for construction of their new home. Depending on their requirements, we can help them find a lot, customize their house plans or design a home from scratch. When visitors access the site, they can visualize the potential of each home with endless options."
The Technology Tells the Story
"The Walters Homes website is presented as a narrative, leading the user on a homebuilding journey," said Marc Anderson, creative director of Fantasy. "Through engaging informative content, the site encourages visitors to connect with Walters Homes directly for a personal conversation,"
By organizing all of the content pieces into an easy-to-navigate format, the site enables users to gain a thorough understanding of the homebuilding process. Various design/build steps are outlined, including when material decisions need to be made, payments rendered, and site visits completed, according to Fantasy.
"By taking a transparent approach, the site is informative to casual visitors while allowing those customers who are ready, to get the process started," said Anderson.
Maximizing the Use of Visual Elements with Ocean Views
The website's visual elements present drone footage of coastal New Jersey, which provides visitors with a bird's-eye view of neighborhoods where they can build. Photographs portray the lifestyle nuances found at the Jersey Shore, to help customers customize plans or design a home based on the location and size of a property.
The site allows users to easily navigate the home-building process and to explore the possibilities which are virtually endless according to Gaudet-Walters. "We are using interactive 3-D illustrated models on the design/build page with deconstructed homes to showcase surfaces, siding, utilities and more," he said. The illustrative approach details the process and benefits including ENERGY STAR® certification and the various steps from contract signing to ownership.
Working with Potential Buyers from the Start
Right from the start, the website is designed to walk customers through the process.
"A simple questionnaire assesses how a prospect plans to use their future home, where they'd like to build, and what specific features they'd like to include," said Anderson. "The form allows a personal interaction that builds trust and confidence in the Walters process. The system can actually provide a potential price quote for potential clients as well as find a timeframe to meet in person with a Walters Homes representative."
"The nature of our industry makes it crucial for us to connect with customers through social media and share our strategy for streamlining the homebuilding experience,"
The site includes an in-depth blog with a series of information related to the custom homebuilding process. And the website is supported by a number of Walters Homes social media platforms including Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
