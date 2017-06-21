 
News By Tag
* Walters
* Website
* Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Barnegat
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Walters Homes Launches User-Friendly Website

Compelling New Website Offers Easy Navigation, Interactive Experience
 
 
walters website
walters website
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Walters
Website
Real Estate

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Barnegat - New Jersey - US

BARNEGAT, N.J. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Walters Homes, a custom design-build firm founded in 1984, has launched a new responsive website that creates an informative and engaging experience for users interested in building a custom home. The website, www.waltershomes.com features interactive elements with custom illustrations, visuals, and blogs designed to provide inspiration for homebuilding projects.

"Our new website illustrates the flexibility of our company for our customers," said Matthew Gaudet-Walters, sales associate, who spearheaded the creation of the website with Fantasy, a leading digital design agency based in Silicon Valley and New York City. "We assist customers with all the steps they need for construction of their new home. Depending on their requirements, we can help them find a lot, customize their house plans or design a home from scratch. When visitors access the site, they can visualize the potential of each home with endless options."

The Technology Tells the Story

"The Walters Homes website is presented as a narrative, leading the user on a homebuilding journey," said Marc Anderson, creative director of Fantasy. "Through engaging informative content, the site encourages visitors to connect with Walters Homes directly for a personal conversation," said Anderson.

By organizing all of the content pieces into an easy-to-navigate format, the site enables users to gain a thorough understanding of the homebuilding process. Various design/build steps are outlined, including when material decisions need to be made, payments rendered, and site visits completed, according to Fantasy.

"By taking a transparent approach, the site is informative to casual visitors while allowing those customers who are ready, to get the process started," said Anderson.

Maximizing the Use of Visual Elements with Ocean Views

The website's visual elements present drone footage of coastal New Jersey, which provides visitors with a bird's-eye view of neighborhoods where they can build. Photographs portray the lifestyle nuances found at the Jersey Shore, to help customers customize plans or design a home based on the location and size of a property.

The site allows users to easily navigate the home-building process and to explore the possibilities which are virtually endless according to Gaudet-Walters. "We are using interactive 3-D illustrated models on the design/build page with deconstructed homes to showcase surfaces, siding, utilities and more," he said. The illustrative approach details the process and benefits including ENERGY STAR® certification and the various steps from contract signing to ownership.

Working with Potential Buyers from the Start

Right from the start, the website is designed to walk customers through the process.

"A simple questionnaire assesses how a prospect plans to use their future home, where they'd like to build, and what specific features they'd like to include," said Anderson. "The form allows a personal interaction that builds trust and confidence in the Walters process. The system can actually provide a potential price quote for potential clients as well as find a timeframe to meet in person with a Walters Homes representative."

"The nature of our industry makes it crucial for us to connect with customers through social media and share our strategy for streamlining the homebuilding experience," said Gaudet-Walters. "We've been building our trusted brand for over 30 years, and we will continue to implement strategies to help grow and strengthen our presence in the marketplace."

The site includes an in-depth blog with a series of information related to the custom homebuilding process. And the website is supported by a number of Walters Homes social media platforms including Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/waltershomes/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/WaltersHomesNJ) and Instagram.

Contact
Caryl Communications
***@caryl.com
End
Source:Walters Group
Email:***@caryl.com Email Verified
Tags:Walters, Website, Real Estate
Industry:Technology
Location:Barnegat - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Caryl Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share