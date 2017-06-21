News By Tag
School Of Rock Selects 174 Elite Students For Multi-city Allstars Tour
Music Education Franchise Gives U.S. Opportunity to Enjoy Music from Talented Mini Rockstars
Each summer the School of Rock AllStars embark on a tour complete with multiple live shows from coast to coast after being selected from a lengthy audition process. Students can audition to join the tour after being nominated from their local schools. Top students then submit audition tapes to be considered for a live audition in front of a panel of judges who will ultimately select the endowed group to travel the country on the exclusive School of Rock AllStars tour bus. The growing AllStars tour will kick off on July 24 in Nashville and will conclude with their final performance at Lollapalooza on August 6, sharing the stage with music's biggest stars like Arcade Fire, Big Sean and The Killers.
"The AllStars program is one of the most authentic ways for our young musicians to get a taste for what a professional career in music is like and it's incredible watching our students grow and prepare for the tour," said School of Rock CEO, Dzana Homan. "We love cultivating their skills and allowing them to show off their musical abilities on the big stage with audiences across the country."
Since 2006, The School of Rock has been hosting the AllStars program and allowing its students to rock out on the country's most iconic stages. Former AllStars have performed at Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza, Gathering of the Vibes and more, performing with top stars like Alice Cooper, Peter Frampton and John Wetton, just to name a few.
For the complete tour schedule and more information on the School of Rock AllStars, please visit http://schoolofrock.com/
ABOUT SCHOOL OF ROCK
The music school your mom and dad wish they had when they were kids, School of Rock is an ingenious concept that gets kids and adults rocking out to the classics and up and performing with their peers. With more than 190 locations in nine countries, the franchise proves that rock and roll is here to stay. Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
