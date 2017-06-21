 
Save Time & Money - Buy Tickets Online Now for the Monterey County Fair!

 
 
MONTEREY, Calif. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Save Time & Money - Buy Tickets Online Now for the Monterey County Fair!

ADVANCE SALE TICKETS -

AVAILABLE THROUGH AUG. 30!

Adult Admission (13-64 yrs.):  $8

Advance savings of $2!

Senior Admission (65+ yrs.):  $8

Advance savings of $1!

Child Admission (6-12 yrs.):  $4

Advance savings of $2!

Carnival Fun Pack:  $25

Advance savings of $5!

Concerts at the Monterey County Fair

Thursday, August 31st - Tower of Power

Friday, September 1st - John Michael Montgomery

Saturday, September 2nd - Paperback Writer

A Beatles Tribute

All concerts are at 7:30 PM & are FREE with paid Fair Admission!!

Sept. 1-3, 2017

Friday & Saturday at 6:00 PM (Gates open at 5:00 PM)

Sunday at 3:00 & 6:00 PM (Gates open at 2:00 & 5:00 PM)

General Admission - $5

Advance savings of $5!

Rodeo only; Fair Admission not included

Friday EXTREME Rodeo Package - $10

*LIMITED TIME OFFER - THROUGH JUNE 30*

Good for one Fair Admission (good any one day) AND

one Friday EXTREME Rodeo Admission!

Fair Hours

Thursday - Sunday:  Noon–11:00 PM daily

Monday:  Noon–10:00 PM

Show your online ticket and ride Monterey-Salinas Transit FREE from any stop.

Parking is available for $10.00 at the Monterey Pines Golf Course, Thursday- Saturday

and for $5.00 at Monterey Peninsula College Saturday-Monday with a FREE

shuttle to the Fair provided by MST!

2004 Fairgrounds Road

Monterey, CA  93940

http://www.montereycountyfair.com

831.372.5863

Like the Monterey County Fair on Facebook & follow the fair on Twitter!
Source:Monterey County Fairgrounds
