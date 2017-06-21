News By Tag
Save Time & Money - Buy Tickets Online Now for the Monterey County Fair!
ADVANCE SALE TICKETS -
AVAILABLE THROUGH AUG. 30!
Adult Admission (13-64 yrs.): $8
Advance savings of $2!
Senior Admission (65+ yrs.): $8
Advance savings of $1!
Child Admission (6-12 yrs.): $4
Advance savings of $2!
Carnival Fun Pack: $25
Advance savings of $5!
Concerts at the Monterey County Fair
Thursday, August 31st - Tower of Power
Friday, September 1st - John Michael Montgomery
Saturday, September 2nd - Paperback Writer
A Beatles Tribute
All concerts are at 7:30 PM & are FREE with paid Fair Admission!!
Sept. 1-3, 2017
Friday & Saturday at 6:00 PM (Gates open at 5:00 PM)
Sunday at 3:00 & 6:00 PM (Gates open at 2:00 & 5:00 PM)
General Admission - $5
Advance savings of $5!
Rodeo only; Fair Admission not included
Friday EXTREME Rodeo Package - $10
*LIMITED TIME OFFER - THROUGH JUNE 30*
Good for one Fair Admission (good any one day) AND
one Friday EXTREME Rodeo Admission!
Fair Hours
Thursday - Sunday: Noon–11:
Monday: Noon–10:
Show your online ticket and ride Monterey-Salinas Transit FREE from any stop.
Parking is available for $10.00 at the Monterey Pines Golf Course, Thursday- Saturday
and for $5.00 at Monterey Peninsula College Saturday-Monday with a FREE
shuttle to the Fair provided by MST!
2004 Fairgrounds Road
Monterey, CA 93940
http://www.montereycountyfair.com
831.372.5863
