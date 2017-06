School Of Rock Students To Learn And Perform At Summerfest

Exceptional Students To Share The Stage With Inspirational Rock Legends

--, the leader in performance-based music education,is pleased to announce that over 600 of their most talented students from across the country will take part in the world's largest music festival,. Learning from celebrity mentors and taking their skills to the stage, students will have a chance to display their hard work and dedication to music July 6- July 9on a variety of Summerfest stages in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.This elite opportunity is open to allstudents and is just one aspect of what makes aeducation so unique. During their weekend in Milwaukee, students will have the opportunity to learn from mentors who were bandmates of the likes of Beyonce, Stevie Wonder, Weezer, Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper, Frankie Valli and more. Following their intimate lessons, the students will show off their hard work on the same stages as iconic stars such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson as well as contemporary artists such as P!NK, The Chainsmokers, Sheryl Crow, Steve Aoki, Ludacris and more, including the up-and-coming girl band, the Regrettes, who formed as a result of their days at the School of Rock. To catch thestudents in action, stop by festival grounds at Henry Maier Park all afternoon on July 8and 9"Every year we look forward to giving our students the priceless time with these artists. It's the least we can do to reward them for the hours of practice they put into their music classes." saidCEO Dzana Homan. "Part of what makes my job so fulfilling is seeing our kids perform on big stages like this. These are the kind of experiences that teach them to be confident both in their musical ability and themselves as a person."For more information onplease visit www.schoolofrock.com . For additional information regarding Summerfest, please visit www.summerfest.com ###The music school your mom and dad wish they had when they were kids,is an ingenious concept that gets kids and adults rocking out to the classics and up and performing with their peers. With more than 190 locations in nine countries, the franchise proves that rock and roll is here to stay. Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA. For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more aboutfranchise opportunities headto http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/