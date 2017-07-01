 
News By Tag
* Golf
* Travel
* Virginia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lexington
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


Taylor Hospitality Offers Golf Packages with Mix-and-Match Hotel and Course Options

 
 
Ashley Plantation Golf and Country Club 18th Green
Ashley Plantation Golf and Country Club 18th Green
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Golf
* Travel
* Virginia

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Lexington - Virginia - US

Subject:
* Deals

LEXINGTON, Va. - July 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of central Virginia, discover the wonderful town of Lexington, while staying at the newly renovated Sheridan Livery Inn or the luxurious Robert E. Lee Hotel both in the heart of downtown. Taylor Hospitality's golf packages includes a one night stay in spacious rooms perfect to park that new set of clubs you got for your birthday. Wine and dine under the stars on our properties outdoor patios with your choice of Italian or American Fare. After a night on the town enjoy your best night's sleep for your early start on the course in the morning.

  After a hot cup of coffee and a complimentary breakfast head to one of the valley's hidden gems: Lexington Golf and Country Club or Ashley Plantation Country Club. Lexington Golf and Country Club is a local favorite featuring an 18-hole mature golf course that brings the beautiful topography of the area into your play. More information about Lexington Golf and Country Club can be found at http://lexingtongolfandcountryclub.com. Guests can also choose to play a round at Ashley Plantation Country Club, located amongst the rolling hills of Roanoke Valley, Va.; an up-and-coming 18 hole course with challenging uphill holes for the advanced player while wide enough for the beginner. Need to know more about Ashley Plantation? Go to their website http://www.ashleyplantation.com

  Don't worry about those greens fees because Taylor Hospitality has got you covered and has your cart fueled and ready to ride the hills. Hit the practice facilities for an unlimited amount of time before your game so you get your swing just perfect. They say it's all in the hips. If you don't want to bother transporting your prized set of clubs Taylor Hospitality's golf package will give you a 50% discount off rental clubs. Forgot those lucky shorts? Add a new pair to the drawer with a 20% discount on all golf merchandise.

  Taylor Hospitality wants you experience golf in the beautiful Shenandoah valley, and that is why they offer such a great deal on their packages. Enjoy one night, and one round of golf for only $99 per person with double occupancy. So bring a friend! Prices and availability are subject to occupancy and may not be available during blackout dates.

  To book your golf package with Sheridan Livery Inn visit their website: http://sheridanliveryinn.com

  To book your golf package with Robert E Lee Hotel visit their website: http://roberteleehotel.com


#######


About Taylor Hospitality:

  Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality  is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at http://taylorhospitality.com

Contact
Kaytlynn Ransom
Marketing & Communications Manager
***@uptoparmanagement.com
End
Source:Taylor Hospitality
Email:***@uptoparmanagement.com Email Verified
Tags:Golf, Travel, Virginia
Industry:Sports
Location:Lexington - Virginia - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Up to Par Management News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share