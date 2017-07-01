News By Tag
Taylor Hospitality Offers Golf Packages with Mix-and-Match Hotel and Course Options
After a hot cup of coffee and a complimentary breakfast head to one of the valley's hidden gems: Lexington Golf and Country Club or Ashley Plantation Country Club. Lexington Golf and Country Club is a local favorite featuring an 18-hole mature golf course that brings the beautiful topography of the area into your play. More information about Lexington Golf and Country Club can be found at http://lexingtongolfandcountryclub.com. Guests can also choose to play a round at Ashley Plantation Country Club, located amongst the rolling hills of Roanoke Valley, Va.; an up-and-coming 18 hole course with challenging uphill holes for the advanced player while wide enough for the beginner. Need to know more about Ashley Plantation? Go to their website http://www.ashleyplantation.com
Don't worry about those greens fees because Taylor Hospitality has got you covered and has your cart fueled and ready to ride the hills. Hit the practice facilities for an unlimited amount of time before your game so you get your swing just perfect. They say it's all in the hips. If you don't want to bother transporting your prized set of clubs Taylor Hospitality's golf package will give you a 50% discount off rental clubs. Forgot those lucky shorts? Add a new pair to the drawer with a 20% discount on all golf merchandise.
Taylor Hospitality wants you experience golf in the beautiful Shenandoah valley, and that is why they offer such a great deal on their packages. Enjoy one night, and one round of golf for only $99 per person with double occupancy. So bring a friend! Prices and availability are subject to occupancy and may not be available during blackout dates.
To book your golf package with Sheridan Livery Inn visit their website: http://sheridanliveryinn.com
To book your golf package with Robert E Lee Hotel visit their website: http://roberteleehotel.com
About Taylor Hospitality:
Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at http://taylorhospitality.com
