6,300 SF of Office Space Leased for Fountain Valley School District
Tenants include E-Builder, Law Offices of Michael Jewell, SEIU United Healthcare Workers West, Karen Nair & James Cesena, and Spotlight Marketing. Mark Sokolowski of Newmark Grubb Knight represented SEIU United Healthcare Workers West and Tim Muller of Coreland Companies represented Spotlight Marketing, in their transactions.
Crossroads Office Park is a 44,566 square-foot, two-story office building situated in a fantastic location, with visibility from the Orange (57) Freeway and easy access to the Garden Grove (22) and Santa Ana (5) Freeways. The project has available suites ranging from 1,000 to 4,000 square feet, all built around a lushly landscaped central courtyard.
Marshal Vogt is a leader of Lee & Associates Orange's Office Advisory Group which has over 20 years of experience assisting landlords and tenants with their real estate requirements throughout Orange County and the surrounding areas.
About Lee & Associates Orange
Lee & Associates Orange provides the commercial real estate user, owner and developer with real solutions to their business and operational space requirements. Lee Orange has 45 plus professionals practiced in selling and leasing of industrial, office, flex, retail, land, medical and research & development properties. Since 1983, we have assisted clients throughout Southern California with a focus on Orange County, Western Riverside County and the Mid-Counties area of Los Angeles.
