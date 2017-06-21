 
BGU BBSR is Emerging as the Best Mass Comm. and Media Studies College in BBSR

Birla Global University has earned great fame as one of the best institutes for media studies and mass communication in Bhubaneswar. The curriculum of these programs is designed to meet the changing communication modes.
 
 
BHUBANESWAR, India - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The art of communication is changing at a fast pace and so, it has become necessary for media colleges to impart education in such a way that aspirants develop the potentiality to bridge up all communication gaps. With entertainment and media world is transcending all barriers, pursuers are also having options for dynamic career. Birla Global University keeps up with this changing trend and tends to create eminent professionals for the field.

Mass Comm. and Media Studies in BGU

BGU offers under-graduate as well as post graduate courses in mass communication.

Faculty: In both the programs, accomplished faculty members with technical knowledge and excellent teaching ability provide training to the students.

Course Module: The curriculum is designed in a manner that provides both theoretical knowledge and sufficient practical exposure of the best practices in the industry.

Practical Exposure: Another great privilege of students of BGU is that they get the opportunity to meet reputed professionals of media industry in course of their academic regime. There are seminars and workshops which also provide the chance to interact with media personalities and gain insight of the current media world. Collaboration with universities abroad further enhances expertise and exposure of mass comm. and media students.

Infrastructure: BGU has a very student friendly infrastructure with all kinds of advanced audio-visual facilities relevant in electronic and print media. The entire ambience of the University provides an excellent teaching learning ambience.

Learning Facilities: Classrooms and library of this institute are of high standard having all sorts of modern amenities. There are multimedia facilities in classrooms and the library is the treasure house. Students will get everything they need for academic learning. The entire campus has Wi-Fi connectivity providing a holistic learning environment.

To have a virtual look at the university, visit their website at https://www.bgu.ac.in/MAJMC-Course and get detailed information about BGU.

About Birla Global University

Birla Global University is a self-financed private university offering world class media studies and management training to students across the globe. The institute offers a campus and environment conducive to quality learning. Pursuing mass communication or any other degree in media field will give students great privileges in time to come. It creates talents that recruiters love to appoint.

Contact Details

Birla Global University Campus

Birla Global University

Address: IDCO Plot No. 2, Institutional Area, Gothapatna
Bhubaneswar – 751029, Odisha, INDIA
Tel: 0674 – 7103001-10
Fax: 0674 – 7103011
Website: https://www.bgu.ac.in

Admission Office

Tel: 0674 – 6510390, 7103001 (Extn.–141,143, 146, 147)
Mobile: 7381058302, 9776129900
Toll Free: 1800 – 212 – 3001
Email: enquiry@bgu.ac.in

