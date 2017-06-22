 
News By Tag
* Wrist Splint
* Carpal Tunnel
* Wrist Sprain Support
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oklahoma City
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

COMING SOON: Wrist Support Brace

Anastasia's River announces a new product being added to their health and wellness line.
 
 
Adjustable Wrist Brace
Adjustable Wrist Brace
OKLAHOMA CITY - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Anastasia's River is releasing a new product to their line of health and wellness items; a Wrist Support Brace. The wrist brace is currently in production and will be available in July 2017. A more definitive date will be known as soon as production has completed.

"We are very happy to be adding a wrist brace to our line," said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River. "A lot of health and wellness products are Men's, Women's or One Size Fits All. We like to have unisex products that come in different sizes so they appeal to everyone."

This new wrist brace can be used as a preventative aid for wrist injuries, or as a stabilizing brace for current injuries. The middle is constructed of a breathable, expandable mesh fabric while the inside is a soft padding. There are three metal splints that help to keep your wrist in its ergonomically correct position. There are three adjustable velcro bands allowing you to wear it as tight or loose as you wish.

Anastasia's River Wrist Splint will be available for purchase through Amazon and Amazon Prime. It will be available for the left and right wrist, and range in sizes from small to large.

You can learn more about Anastasia River's health and wellness products on their website's catalog pagehttp://www.anastasiasriver.com/catalog.

Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Manager
***@lw-retail.com
End
Source:LW Retail LLC
Email:***@lw-retail.com Email Verified
Tags:Wrist Splint, Carpal Tunnel, Wrist Sprain Support
Industry:Consumer
Location:Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LW Retail PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share