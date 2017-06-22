News By Tag
COMING SOON: Wrist Support Brace
Anastasia's River announces a new product being added to their health and wellness line.
"We are very happy to be adding a wrist brace to our line," said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River. "A lot of health and wellness products are Men's, Women's or One Size Fits All. We like to have unisex products that come in different sizes so they appeal to everyone."
This new wrist brace can be used as a preventative aid for wrist injuries, or as a stabilizing brace for current injuries. The middle is constructed of a breathable, expandable mesh fabric while the inside is a soft padding. There are three metal splints that help to keep your wrist in its ergonomically correct position. There are three adjustable velcro bands allowing you to wear it as tight or loose as you wish.
Anastasia's River Wrist Splint will be available for purchase through Amazon and Amazon Prime. It will be available for the left and right wrist, and range in sizes from small to large.
You can learn more about Anastasia River's health and wellness products on their website's catalog pagehttp://www.anastasiasriver.com/
Laura Wall
Owner/Manager
***@lw-retail.com
