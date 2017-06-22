News By Tag
Nearly $6K in Grant Funds Provided Structural Repairs for Retired Seamstress
FBT Bank and Mortgage and FHLB Dallas Provided Funds for Elderly Woman
Nearly $6,000 in SNAP funds from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) and FBT Bank and Mortgage repaired the back door of her home, which was built in the 1970s, the front porch, as well as replaced the floor in her bathroom. Ms. Harper's grant is part of $355,455 in grant funds FHLB Dallas has awarded through FBT Bank and Mortgage since SNAP's inception in 2009. The grants have helped 57 Arkansas families.
"The floor was about to fall in!" said Ms. Harper. "The grant was a blessing because now I can be comfortable in my house again."
SNAP grants assist income-qualified, special-needs homeowners with necessary home repairs and modifications. The grants are awarded by FHLB Dallas through participating member institutions, such as FBT Bank and Mortgage.
FBT Bank and Mortgage Vice President Scott Smith worked with Ms. Harper on the SNAP application. He said that by offering the SNAP program, FBT Bank and Mortgage is fulfilling its mission to serve the community.
"Thanks to SNAP and our partnership with FHLB Dallas, we're able to help Ms. Harper live more comfortably,"
Since SNAP's inception in 2009, more than $11.6 million has been awarded in grants through FHLB Dallas member institutions to assist more than 2,300 families across FHLB Dallas' five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. In 2016, FHLB Dallas awarded nearly $1 million in SNAP grants that assisted 205 families. The 2017 SNAP funding, made available in January on a first-come, first-served basis, has been exhausted.
"The purpose of community investment programs such as SNAP is to make life easier for our members' customers," said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. "We're proud to partner with FBT Bank and Mortgage as they commit to making their community a better place to live for seniors."
Ms. Harper said that life is better now.
"I couldn't live comfortably with the problems I was having in my house," said Ms. Harper. "Now, life is much better and I'm so glad of that."
To learn more about SNAP, visit fhlb.com/snap (http://www.fhlb.com/
About FBT Bank and Mortgage
FBT Bank and Mortgage is a full service bank established in 1931. Now operating in five locations, FBT Bank and Mortgage is focused on the communities it serves, offering state-of-the-
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $57.5 billion as of March 31, 2017, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community investment by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 850 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com (http://www.fhlb.com/
