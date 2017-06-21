News By Tag
Corinthian Travel Returns to The Lebanon
After years of being ignored by most tour operators, Corinthian Travel has re-introduced Lebanon with three new itineraries.
Comments Fraser: "I have taken another look at Lebanon and have decided to promote the destination, which has been largely ignored by most tour operating companies for years; I think it is high time to take a glass half full approach rather than dwell on what is currently off-limits.
"A key factor prompting me to take this decision is that Tyre (Sour) – one of the country's great classical sites and birthplace of the legendary Queen Dido – is now accessible after many years of carrying an FCO warning.
"And the country has so much to offer visitors: dine by the harbour in pretty Byblos, explore the stunning Roman ruins in Tyre, discover the scenic beauty of the Qadisha Valley, gaze on the famed Cedars of Lebanon, sample fine wines at Chateau Musar, and enjoy the exquisite cuisine and nightlife in cosmopolitan Beirut – the Paris of the Middle East – located on the coast of the glittering, azure blue, Mediterranean Sea."
Classic Lebanon (https://www.corinthiantravel.co.uk/
The week-long, privately guided 'Classic Lebanon' itinerary, uses the city of Beirut, and the fishing town of Byblos, as its two bases. Highlights include Byblos' Crusader castle, the magnificent Roman ruins at Tyre, Beiteddine's lovely Ottoman-style palace, the extraordinary, underground Jeita Grotto's caves, and the majestic cedars of the Qadisha Valley. There is also the opportunity to sample the fine wines of Chateau Musar. The holiday costs from £2285 pp (two sharing) which includes, seven nights' B&B (plus one lunch), sightseeing and entrances as per itinerary, private transfers throughout, and a private guide (days two to six).
Beirut Sojourn (https://www.corinthiantravel.co.uk/
A 'long short break' based in Beirut. Highlights include a city tour, the classical ruins of ancient Tyre, lunch by the harbour in ancient Byblos, Lebanese wine tasting at Chateau Musar, the Crusader castle of Gibelet and a guided walk and boat ride through the Hobbit-esque, underground crystal caves at Jeita. The holiday costs from £1485 pp (two sharing) which includes four nights' B&B (plus one lunch), entrance fees, private transfers throughout and a private guide (days two to four).
Lebanon & Jordan Private Tour: 14 nights from £3830
In addition to the main sites of Lebanon, the itinerary also includes seven nights in neighbouring Jordan, with highlights including city tours of Amman and Jerash, Wadi Rum, the pink city of Petra, the crusader castle at Kerak, Madaba, Mount Nebo and finally two nights at the dead sea. The holiday costs from £3830 per person (two sharing), which includes 14 nights B&B (plus four lunches), flight from Beirut to Amman, entrance fees, and private transport and guides throughout
International flights for all three itineraries are extra (approx. £420 pp with MEA).
Call 020 3583 6089 or visit www.corinthiantravel.co.uk.
