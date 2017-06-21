 
News By Tag
* Dallas charity events
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Deborah Gaspar Jewelry Collection To Sponsor Work of HeART Charity Event In Dallas

Deborah Gaspar Jewelry Collection joins Skin Snob and Elle Marie Beauty to sponsor upcoming Work of HeART charity event to promote Texas Lawyers For Children
 
 
deborahgasparnecklace
deborahgasparnecklace
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Dallas charity events

Industry:
Event

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

DALLAS - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Elle Marie Beauty announced today that the Deborah Gaspar Jewerly Collection will become an additional sponsor of the upcoming event called Work of HeART "NIGHT OF ART, BEAUTY, & FASHION TO HELP ABUSED CHILDREN at Samuel Lynne Galleries in Dallas."  The event will take place on Thursday, July 27, 2017 from 6:30 to 9:00pm. It will benefit Texas Lawyers For Children. The Samuel Lynne Galleries location is 1105 Dragon St, Dallas, TX 75207.

Gaspar is donating a one-of-a-kind necklace for the event's live auction which benefits Texas Lawyers For Children.  According to the Texas Lawyers For Children website (TexasLawyersForChildren.org), the "TLC's mission is to improve case outcomes for abused and neglected children by enhancing the quality of legal services they receive. The most important decisions about an abused or neglected child's future are made in court. TLC exists to help ensure that those decisions are the best possible for the child."

According to her media kit, "For over a decade, Deborah Gaspar has been designing inspirational works of art in the form of timeless, handmade jewelry.  Inspired by her love of nature's abundant beauty, and enhanced by her creative and exquisite style, Deborah's unique designs have become cherished signatures within her clients' wardrobes. Her women's collection can often be identified by the unique, all-natural stones that she personally selects to complement and enhance her creations, while her newest men's collection combines multiple metals to create bold yet sophisticated looks.  While no two pieces are exactly the same, every piece is created with uncompromising quality, style and versatility in mind."

Parties interested in purchasing tickets, becoming a sponsor or donating to the silent auction are welcome to visit this web page ( https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTkyODg= ). Media interested in contacting Lucchesi about the event or topics pertaining to skin care and beauty products may reach her through the Elle Marie Beauty website (include link) or the company's social media properties.

Contact
Karen Lucchesi
***@ellemariebeauty.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ellemariebeauty.com Email Verified
Tags:Dallas charity events
Industry:Event
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Elle Marie Beauty PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share