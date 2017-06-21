News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Deborah Gaspar Jewelry Collection To Sponsor Work of HeART Charity Event In Dallas
Deborah Gaspar Jewelry Collection joins Skin Snob and Elle Marie Beauty to sponsor upcoming Work of HeART charity event to promote Texas Lawyers For Children
Gaspar is donating a one-of-a-kind necklace for the event's live auction which benefits Texas Lawyers For Children. According to the Texas Lawyers For Children website (TexasLawyersForChildren.org)
According to her media kit, "For over a decade, Deborah Gaspar has been designing inspirational works of art in the form of timeless, handmade jewelry. Inspired by her love of nature's abundant beauty, and enhanced by her creative and exquisite style, Deborah's unique designs have become cherished signatures within her clients' wardrobes. Her women's collection can often be identified by the unique, all-natural stones that she personally selects to complement and enhance her creations, while her newest men's collection combines multiple metals to create bold yet sophisticated looks. While no two pieces are exactly the same, every piece is created with uncompromising quality, style and versatility in mind."
Parties interested in purchasing tickets, becoming a sponsor or donating to the silent auction are welcome to visit this web page ( https://www.flipcause.com/
Contact
Karen Lucchesi
***@ellemariebeauty.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse