June 2017
Dr. Jay R. Goldman Offers Treatment For Nightmares

 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- There is no doubt that a consistent lack of sleep can take down even the strongest person. Not getting enough rest at night can cause a number of physical and mental issues, and it is a problem that quickly needs to get under control. Are you suffering through insomnia, chronic pain, nightmares, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or another issue causing you to lose sleep at night? Dr. Jay R. Goldman has helped many patients in your shoes before, and he is ready to work on you next.

Many people come to Dr. Jay R. Goldman after suffering from nightmares. This represents a significant problem because you are dealing with an added stressor, in addition to the lost sleep. Some people even become hesitant to go to sleep in the first place. However, Dr. Goldman can provide you with Level A treatment called Image Reversal Therapy. During this, you will script out your nightmare in detail, and then rescript it with whimsical and imaginary content. This works for many people in just a few weeks!

The time has come for you to overcome your issue. Instead of suffering alone, reach out to Dr. Jay R. Goldman. Contact his office, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.palmbeachinsomniatherapy.com or call (561) 371-7141.
