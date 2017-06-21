News By Tag
Dr. Jay R. Goldman Offers Treatment For Nightmares
Many people come to Dr. Jay R. Goldman after suffering from nightmares. This represents a significant problem because you are dealing with an added stressor, in addition to the lost sleep. Some people even become hesitant to go to sleep in the first place. However, Dr. Goldman can provide you with Level A treatment called Image Reversal Therapy. During this, you will script out your nightmare in detail, and then rescript it with whimsical and imaginary content. This works for many people in just a few weeks!
The time has come for you to overcome your issue. Instead of suffering alone, reach out to Dr. Jay R. Goldman. Contact his office, today, and set up your appointment.
For more information visit http://www.palmbeachinsomniatherapy.com or call (561) 371-7141.
