 
News By Tag
* Beacon Publishing Group
* Kaijunaut
* Doug Goodman
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221

Beacon Pubishing Group Releases "Kaijunaut" Written By Author Doug Goodman In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Kaijunaut" written by author Doug Goodman and narrated by Marlin May in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
 
 
"Kaijunaut" By Author Doug Goodman
"Kaijunaut" By Author Doug Goodman
NEW YORK - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Kaijunaut" written by author Doug Goodman and narrated by Marlin May in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

They were there to stretch the realms of the cosmos. To learn about new planets, and perhaps old civilizations. To explore. But then they discovered something they shouldn't have. Something that shouldn't have been there. Kaijunaut is the story of five NASA astronauts venturing out to an exoplanet with the hopes of bringing back relics of an ancient alien civilization. But this civilization holds many secrets, some small and some...gigantic. The astronauts' training will be tested in ways they never could have imagined because they are about to come face to face with the implausible.

Download your copy of "Kaijunaut" written by Doug Goodman and narrated by Marlin May in audiobook format on Audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/Kaijunaut-Audiobook/B071LTGQB9?qid=1498579238&sr=1-1

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@baconpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@baconpublishinggroup.com
Tags:Beacon Publishing Group, Kaijunaut, Doug Goodman
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share