Beacon Pubishing Group Releases "Kaijunaut" Written By Author Doug Goodman In Audiobook Format
Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Kaijunaut" written by author Doug Goodman and narrated by Marlin May in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
They were there to stretch the realms of the cosmos. To learn about new planets, and perhaps old civilizations. To explore. But then they discovered something they shouldn't have. Something that shouldn't have been there. Kaijunaut is the story of five NASA astronauts venturing out to an exoplanet with the hopes of bringing back relics of an ancient alien civilization. But this civilization holds many secrets, some small and some...gigantic. The astronauts' training will be tested in ways they never could have imagined because they are about to come face to face with the implausible.
Download your copy of "Kaijunaut" written by Doug Goodman and narrated by Marlin May in audiobook format on Audible here:
https://www.audible.com/
The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com
Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup
For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@baconpublishinggroup.com
