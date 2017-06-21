Cape Arundel Golf Club Opens New Range House, Practice & Teaching Facility for Members

New Construction and Renovation Creates Premier Practice Facility in New England

STUART BARWISE, GENERAL MANAGER

STUART BARWISE, GENERAL MANAGER

-- Cape Arundel Golf Club, the historic, storied golf club in Kennebunkport, Maine, has announced the opening of its new Range House and Practice & Teaching Facility. Designed and fitted-out to be the premier golf practice facility in New England, it includes over an acre of laser leveled natural turf teeing surfaces, three greens built to USGA specifications, two short-game areas with bunkers and twelve state-of-the-art synthetic tee surfaces for early season and rainy-day use. The driving range features multiple target greens located throughout the range which extends to over 400 yards.The facility, situated on 19 acres along the banks of the Kennebunk River, is anchored by a newly constructed 5,000 square foot Range House. The hunter green Range House's design mimics the club's historic clubhouse, 41 House, named in honor of club member and 41President of the United States George H.W. Bush. The facility is staffed full time by two PGA professionals, who utilize the dedicated instruction areas for individual lessons, clinics, junior golf programming, and club-fitting. The Range House offers a Member's Living Room, a meeting and conference space, a 1,500 square foot porch and sitting area, restrooms, and offices for the professionals to review lesson plans, goals and review video with students."We are excited to offer this first-class amenity to our Members," said Club President J. Pierce O'Neil. "The Range House and Practice & Teaching Facility fit seamlessly with Cape Arundel Golf Club's rich history, while at the same time modernizing and improving our practice areas to be on the cutting-edge.Cape Arundel Golf Club is a private club that welcomes public play. While the public is invited to enjoy the golf course itself, the Practice Facility and Range House are for the exclusive use of the Membership. Founded in 1896, the club and its Walter Travis-designed course is known for its beauty and water views. The links-style layout features contoured greens, rolling terrain, and tidal creeks. Travis, known as "The Old Man" and the most successful amateur golfer in the United States in the early 1900's, also designed or influenced the design of many other notable courses including Pine Valley, Pinehurst #2, National Golf Links, Westchester Country Club, and Garden City Country Club.Cape Arundel is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and from 2009-2011 underwent a restoration project that included installation of new drainage and irrigation on every hole, the rebuilding of dozens of tees and bunkers to reflect the original course design; and restoration of eroded areas along the Kennebunk River.The club's course record of 60 is held by PGA professional Phil Mickelson, who captured it in 2006 while playing with Cape Arundel Member President George H.W. Bush. The nation's 43President, George W. Bush, is also a member.