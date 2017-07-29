News By Tag
Coronado Brewing Company Celebrates the Big 2-1 with New Beer & Party
As the company heads into its next chapter, it looks forward to growing its reach with a new brewery and restaurant at 13th street in Imperial Beach, a new kitchen at its Knoxville Tasting Room (https://coronadobrewing.com/
Coronado Brewing is celebrating its now-legal status with the release of its 21st Anniversary Limited-Edition Imperial IPA (https://coronadobrewing.com/
In addition to the commemorative beer, Coronado Brewing Co. is hosting an Anniversary party at its Tasting Room in Bay Park, San Diego. The celebration takes place on Saturday, July 29 from 2-7pm. $10 tickets include admission into the event, beer ticket, and entry into the raffle for Coronado swag. Additional proceeds from the raffle will benefit the local chapter of the Surfrider Foundation. The event will feature 25+ beers on tap, specialty casks, local music by Ron's Garage, and several gourmet food trucks, including BFD Sandwiches and South Jersey Grub. Tickets and more information available at coronadobrewing.com. Stay Coastal. Cheers.
21st Anniversary Imperial IPA specs:
Style: Imperial IPA
ABV: 8.0%
Bitterness: 68 IBU
Package: 12oz can 6-packs, 22oz bottle, draft
Release: July, while supplies last
Availability:
Sales Sheets: http://bit.ly/
21st Anniversary Celebration details:
Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017
Time: 2-7pm
Location: Coronado Brewing Co., Tasting Room, 1205 Knoxville Street, San Diego, 92110
Tickets: $10 includes admission, beer ticket, raffle ticket, live music, photo booth
Info: http://www.coronadobrewing.com/
###
About Coronado Brewing Company
In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers, Ron and Rick, opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to their San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 16 US states and twelve countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside their San Diego production facility in 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014. Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry's most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-size Brewing Company.
