GSF Mortgage Increases Footprint in Indiana

-- GSF Mortgage Corp. is pleased to announce Laura Navarro as the branch manager for the new branch located in Crown Point, Indiana. Joining her as a mortgage loan originator is Teri Parsons. Together they bring more than 40 years of mortgage industry experience.An Indiana native, Navarro has been in the mortgage business for over seventeen years and is excited to grow the presence of the GSF brand in the Northwest Indiana area. She has served as an ambassador for the Schererville Chamber of Commerce and is currently secretary of her condo board, Lakeside Condos, in Crown Point. She came to GSF because she had worked with many of our employees in the past. She trusted their recommendations of GSF Mortgage as a great workplace environment and a leader in dedication to the customer experience. She describes her customer service philosophy as, "serve the clients' overall needs, not one specific transaction."She is happy to join the GSF team because she feels the best needs of the customer are served by, "using a hometown lender with honesty and integrity -s someone you can trust."Parsons is an Indiana native with over thirty years of experience in the industry and conducts business in both Indiana and Michigan. She has succeeded in the industry by providing excellent customer service. She assists many first-time homebuyers and is dedicated to making them feel comfortable about the process with prompt and reliable answers to any of their questions and concerns. She joined GSF because she likes the community-based atmosphere of the company, enjoys the freedom to work remotely, and appreciates GSF's use of superior technology to provide the best value to our customers at all times."I had the opportunity to work with Laura and Teri at a previous employer so it was with great pleasure to have them join our team here at GSF Mortgage. I look forward to them expanding and growing our business in Northwestern Indiana and up through Chicago," says Regional Manager Todd Pennington.Navarro can be reached at (219) 323-8971 or lnavarro@gogsf.com.Parsons can be reached at (269) 218-3052 or tparsons@gogsf.com.GSF Mortgage continues to expand and is currently looking to fill a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.# # #GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender with more than 23 years of lending experience. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners by designing and maintaining a solution based and efficient Mortgage process. We pride ourselves on consistency and integrity, which is why the average tenure of a GSF employee is more than 10 years. With over 40 locations nationwide, our team continues to grow and thrive. Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.