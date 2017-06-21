News By Tag
The next XcellR8 Meeting to be held at Nerac, June 29, 2017
XcellR8 welcomes Ali Oshinske, CEO and Founder of PodStories
PodStories is a new marketing and brand building company offering the development and implementation of creative and innovative podcasting content. Ali comes to XcellR8 seeking your feedback on her "pitch." After learning about the value that PodStories offers, there will be opportunities for participants to network and link up with prospective customers.
XcellR8, established as a networking cell in northeastern Connecticut, was one of four cells originally created by members of the Connecticut Technology Council executive board, including Nerac CEO, Kevin Bouley. Nerac generously makes space available to support this growing community of entrepreneurs.
"The Tolland/Nerac XcellR8 group continues to accomplish an amazing amount for our participants with just the volunteer talent and the energetic people who attend the sessions," said Bouley. "The conversations, the network relationships and the overall value conveyed to the start-up community are remarkably robust by any measure, and I look forward to welcoming Ali and PodStories."
About Nerac
Nerac Inc. is a global research and advisory firm for companies developing innovative products and technologies. Nerac provides expert insights that equip clients with the knowledge to develop or refine a technology, explore market growth opportunities, evaluate intellectual property strategies and respond to regulatory changes. Nerac serves approximately 20,000 users worldwide and delivers over 75,000 research projects and custom alerts each year. Nerac has a long, successful consulting history in a wide-range of industries with a strong focus in the areas of pharmaceutical, food and nutraceuticals, medical device, engineering, energy and advanced materials.
