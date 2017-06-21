News By Tag
Brand-new tire plant in Algeria to feature logistics automation from Cimcorp
Cimcorp will supply robotic handling systems based on its 'Dream Factory' solution for both upstream and downstream processes at a new tire factory for Eurl Saterex-Iris
Explaining the investment, Yacine Guidoum, Managing Director of Eurl Saterex-Iris, said, "The area around Sétif is undergoing significant economic growth across a number of sectors, including the automotive industry. The Algerian market consumes more than 7 million tires a year and the products currently being imported are generally of poor quality. This represents a fantastic opportunity to repeat our manufacturing success in another sector. In addition to producing locally-branded tires to meet Algerian demand, we will be exporting about a third of our output to European and African markets."
The new facility – which will be the largest tire manufacturing plant in Africa – will be operational by Spring 2018 and a production of 1 million passenger car radial (PCR) tires is planned for the first year, followed by 2 million units of both PCR and truck and bus (TBR) tires in the second year. Guidoum explained, "With this being a Greenfield site, we had the opportunity to design the most efficient factory from scratch. This is why we have chosen robotic automation from Cimcorp; we wanted the best logistics technology currently available for our new plant.
Cimcorp will supply automated handling systems based on its 'Dream Factory' solution for both upstream and downstream manufacturing processes at the Sétif plant. This means automated handling from the raw materials and compound warehouse to the mixing and compounding areas, as well as handling automation for green tires from tire building to curing, and finished tire handling in the testing and palletizing areas.
Kai Tuomisaari, Vice President, Sales for Cimcorp Oy, said, "We are delighted to be helping Eurl Saterex-Iris to develop this new tire plant in Algeria. The company's track record of success in fast-changing sectors demonstrates that it is very forward-looking;
About Eurl Saterex-Iris
Under its renowned 'Iris' brand, Eurl Saterex-Iris is a leading supplier of electronic, IT and household appliance products including TVs, satellite receivers, DVD/Blu Ray players, washing machines, fridges, freezers, microwave ovens, cookers, smartphones, tablets, computers, air conditioning units and heaters. The company currently employs almost 1,200 people across six production sites in Algeria. For more information, visit www.iris-sat.dz.
About Cimcorp
Cimcorp Group – part of Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Muratec) (http://www.muratec.net/
