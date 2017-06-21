 
Brand-new tire plant in Algeria to feature logistics automation from Cimcorp

Cimcorp will supply robotic handling systems based on its 'Dream Factory' solution for both upstream and downstream processes at a new tire factory for Eurl Saterex-Iris
 
 
ULVILA, Finland - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Cimcorp, manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic handling solutions, has received a major order for automated logistics systems in a brand-new tire plant in Algeria. The factory is a new venture for the Algerian consumer electronics and household appliances group, Eurl Saterex-Iris. With huge growth in sales of products marketed under its leading 'Iris' brand, Eurl Saterex-Iris is diversifying into tire manufacturing. The new plant is being built in Sétif, 300 km east of the capital, Algiers.

Explaining the investment, Yacine Guidoum, Managing Director of Eurl Saterex-Iris, said, "The area around Sétif is undergoing significant economic growth across a number of sectors, including the automotive industry. The Algerian market consumes more than 7 million tires a year and the products currently being imported are generally of poor quality. This represents a fantastic opportunity to repeat our manufacturing success in another sector. In addition to producing locally-branded tires to meet Algerian demand, we will be exporting about a third of our output to European and African markets."

The new facility – which will be the largest tire manufacturing plant in Africa – will be operational by Spring 2018 and a production of 1 million passenger car radial (PCR) tires is planned for the first year, followed by 2 million units of both PCR and truck and bus (TBR) tires in the second year. Guidoum explained, "With this being a Greenfield site, we had the opportunity to design the most efficient factory from scratch. This is why we have chosen robotic automation from Cimcorp; we wanted the best logistics technology currently available for our new plant.

Cimcorp will supply automated handling systems based on its 'Dream Factory' solution for both upstream and downstream manufacturing processes at the Sétif plant. This means automated handling from the raw materials and compound warehouse to the mixing and compounding areas, as well as handling automation for green tires from tire building to curing, and finished tire handling in the testing and palletizing areas.

Kai Tuomisaari, Vice President, Sales for Cimcorp Oy, said, "We are delighted to be helping Eurl Saterex-Iris to develop this new tire plant in Algeria. The company's track record of success in fast-changing sectors demonstrates that it is very forward-looking; this vision has helped Eurl Saterex-Iris to see the many benefits that flow from investment in Cimcorp's Dream Factory solution."

About Eurl Saterex-Iris

Under its renowned 'Iris' brand, Eurl Saterex-Iris is a leading supplier of electronic, IT and household appliance products including TVs, satellite receivers, DVD/Blu Ray players, washing machines, fridges, freezers, microwave ovens, cookers, smartphones, tablets, computers, air conditioning units and heaters. The company currently employs almost 1,200 people across six production sites in Algeria. For more information, visit www.iris-sat.dz.

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp Group – part of Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Muratec) (http://www.muratec.net/) – is a leading global supplier of turnkey automation for intralogistics, using advanced robotics and software technologies. As well as being a manufacturer and integrator of pioneering material handling systems for the tire industry, Cimcorp has developed unique robotic solutions for order fulfillment and storage that are being used in the food & beverage, retail, e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and postal services sectors. With locations in Finland, Canada and the United States, the group has around 400 employees and has delivered over 2,500 logistics automation solutions. Designed to reduce operating costs, ensure traceability and improve efficiency, these systems are used within manufacturing and distribution centers in 40 countries across five continents. For more information, visit www.cimcorp.com.

Contact
Laura Asednio
***@dprgrou.com
End
